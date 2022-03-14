Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for a Travel Boom

By Marc Rapport - Mar 14, 2022 at 9:47AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Resorts, business and meeting hotels, and local attractions could make these REITs ripe for a rally.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a screeching halt to travel for business and pleasure, and now inflation, record-high gas prices, and uncertainty around events in Europe make a sustained post-pandemic travel boom seem even more distant.

But the pandemic does appear to be abating in the United States, and the latent demand to get out and be social may well spur a travel boom this summer and beyond, especially if conditions improve and concerns ease.

Two children splashing their legs in a resort swimming pool.

Image source: Getty Images.

Real estate has always served as a good way for investors to counter stock market volatility in a portfolio, and even among the volatile hospitality and travel sectors, there are some good candidates to consider. Two of those are Host Hotels & Resorts ( HST 1.19% ) and EPR Properties ( EPR -0.54% ). Both are real estate investment trusts (REITs), and each has its potential appeal.

EPR Properties, a staycation and drive-to-play

Being bullish on a REIT whose holdings are 45% movie theaters might seem odd, but EPR Properties has a lot else going for it. The company's $6.4 billion portfolio currently comprises 353 local and drive-to locations occupied by more than 200 tenants in 44 states and Canada. Many are just the types of properties that will benefit as the vacation season arrives, but gas prices make staying closer to home more appealing.

Along with family entertainment centers and districts, this includes 175 theaters; 56 eat-and-play properties like the popular Topgolf franchise; 18 waterparks and amusement parks and even indoor skydiving facilities; 11 ski resorts; 8 experiential hotel developments; and even a handful of cultural attractions like the City Museum in St. Louis, as well as a smattering of wellness centers and gyms. About 5% of EPR's business also is with operators of private schools and early childhood education centers.

EPR has rallied nicely after losing money and briefly suspending its dividend during the depths of the pandemic. Net income was $74.5 million in 2021, compared with $155.9 million in red ink, and the company's CEO, Greg Silver, said collections in the fourth quarter of 2021 were at the high end of expectations and point to improved operating conditions for its tenants.

The company is guiding funds from operations (FFO) at $4.30 to $4.50 per share in 2022, which would be a 42% gain from 2021's performance at the midpoint of that range. Its balance sheet is also quite clean, with $288 million in cash on hand and a zero balance on its $1 billion in unsecured revolving credit. That should handily fuel the $500 million to $700 million that EPR Properties says it plans to invest in 2022.

EPR just raised its monthly dividend by 10% to $0.275 a share, eight months after restoring it following 15 months of paying no dividends from April 2020 through July 2021. That's good for a yield of about 5.93% based on a share price of about $52.42, well off its 52-week low of $41.14 and approaching its 52-week high of $56.07.

The company also has a long record of rewarding shareholders, providing a 1,241% return from the end of 1997 to the end of 2021, compared with 804% for the MSCI US REIT index.

Host Hotels & Resorts, prime properties positioned for any rebound

Host Hotels & Resorts is the largest of lodging REITs and one of the nation's largest owners of luxury and high-end hotels, with a portfolio of 75 properties in the United States and five international holdings.

The portfolio is heavy on properties that are notable parts of big-city skylines and major presences at iconic coastal and inland destinations. Just a few: 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami; Alila Ventana Big Sur, California; Boston Marriott Copley Place; Four Seasons Resort Orlando, Florida; and Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.

Conditions are improving. In its Q4 2021 report, Host said revenue per available room (RevPAR) was up 13% from the previous quarter and that the business was seeing particular recovery at its Sun Belt resorts and urban business-oriented properties. 70 of its hotels saw positive hotel-level operating profits in the fourth quarter, including three in New York City, two in downtown Boston, and its San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Those are the kinds of destinations that should also benefit from growing leisure traffic should that occur this summer.

Going forward, "We expect sequential quarterly RevPAR improvements driven by demand growth across our portfolio and continued rate strength at our resorts. We expect a continued ramp-up in business transient and group business alongside sustained strength in leisure," the company said in its February 2022 investor presentation.

Host has reduced its portfolio by 14 properties in the past five years and is focusing its acquisition and improvement dollars on the Sun Belt and its most desirable urban properties.

For instance, last month the company said it bought the 319-room luxury lifestyle Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, Texas, a $246 million investment in a property only built in 2015. At the same time, Host sold the 1,220 room Sheraton Boston for about $233 million and made significant renovations at several properties, including the 1,966-room New York Marriott Marquis and The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida.

Meanwhile, the company has just begun paying dividends after stopping them in 2020 during the initial pandemic shutdown. They were paying $0.20 a share then. Now it's $0.03 per share, yielding only about 0.62% at a share price of about $18.20 that's well off the 52-week low of $16.57 and still trailing its 52-week high of $19.75.


Host did not issue guidance for 2022, citing the continuing uncertainty the pandemic is causing in the travel, lodging, and event industries. The company also said January results were down from December but that February appeared more promising, at least when its year-end and fourth-quarter results were issued on Feb. 16.

While REITs are typically seen as income plays, that's not the case here, at least for now. The company has provided nice payouts in the past, though, and that could well happen again. Host's impressive portfolio of high-end destination properties gives reason to believe that both growth and income could quickly return to attractive levels.

Nothing's for certain, but these are good choices

There's no getting around the fact that we live in uncertain times, and the travel and leisure industries are certainly among the most vulnerable.

But if you believe there's a turnaround afoot, these two companies are prime candidates for consideration if you want to invest in that trend. Based on their prior performance, their balance sheets, and their portfolio of properties, both should benefit from any new travel boom.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

EPR Properties Stock Quote
EPR Properties
EPR
$52.32 (-0.54%) $0.28
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Stock Quote
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
HST
$18.23 (1.19%) $0.21

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Movie theater
This Dividend Stock Yields Almost 7% and Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
 skiing 2022
2 Great REITs for Your Roth IRA in 2022
 A person looking at investment charts on their mobile devices.
Forget Dogecoin and Buy These 2 REITs
 People waiting in line to buy movie theater tickets.
The More This 6.8%-Yielding Monthly Dividend REIT Falls, the More I Buy
 Ski resort
1 High-Dividend Stock With a Huge Growth Opportunity

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
446%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Light bulbs, woman
Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Getting Paid Dividends Getty
This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It
Hands behind head, older man
5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet
Stock Certificate Investment Retire Heirloom Donate Capital Gains Tax Getty
Alphabet and Amazon Stock Splits: 3 High-Flying Stocks That Could Split Next

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services