Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

By Trevor Jennewine - Mar 15, 2022 at 8:45AM

Key Points

  • The ongoing cryptocurrency market crash has erased $1 trillion in wealth.
  • Solana and Terra are two of the most popular DeFi ecosystems in the blockchain industry.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The ongoing crypto sell-off creates an opportunity for patient investors.

The last few months have been rough for crypto investors. Rising inflation and geopolitical conflict have led to a stock market correction, and that caution has spilled over into cryptocurrencies. In fact, after peaking in November, the crypto market has since fallen over 40%, shedding roughly $1 trillion in value.

However, unless this is your first rodeo, you know this sort of thing happens fairly frequently where digital assets are concerned. In fact, the crypto market actually lost 50% of its value between May 2021 and July 2021. But every time the market has crashed, it's eventually rebounded and gone on to hit new highs. For that reason, now is a good time put some money to work. And Solana ( SOL -0.82% ) and Terra ( LUNA -4.06% ) look like smart buys.

Here's what you should know.

Investor grabbing his hair in disbelief as he looks at a plunging price chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Solana

Solana is programmable blockchain built for scalable decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) products. The project was started by former Qualcomm software engineer Anatoly Yakovenko, and his technical expertise shines through in Solana's architecture. Specifically, Solana blends proof of history with proof of stake (PoS) to achieve consensus, allowing the platform to achieve blazing-fast speeds.

Generally speaking, PoS protocols require each validator to reach agreement with every other validator on the network before a transaction can be confirmed. To accelerate that time-consuming process, Solana timestamps incoming transactions to create a verifiable order of events. That means each node (computer) can validate transactions independently, rather than waiting for consensus from every other node. As result, Solana can theoretically handle 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) and it reaches finality in 13 seconds, meaning transactions are rapidly incorporated into the blockchain.

So why invest in Solana? DeFi applications make it possible borrow, lend, earn interest, and more, all without the help of a traditional financial institutions. By eliminating those middlemen, DeFi can make financial services cheaper, more efficient, and more accessible. And Solana's scalability makes it particularly well-suited to achieving that goal.

On that note, Solana is currently the fifth-most-popular DeFi ecosystem, with $6.7 billion invested on the platform. Assuming its popularity continues to rise, demand for the SOL coin -- the blockchain's native cryptocurrency -- will rise as well, driving its price higher. That's why this cryptocurrency looks like a smart buy.

2. Terra

Terra is a programmable blockchain built to make financial services and payments more efficient. It's built on the Cosmos Hub, a protocol that aims to connect thousands of interoperable blockchains. That's particularly important, because Cosmos (and therefore Terra) relies on the PoS consensus mechanism known as Tendermint, which is capable of processing 10,000 TPS and finalizing those transactions in just six seconds.

Unlike most blockchains, Terra is built around two cryptocurrencies. The first is the Terra stablecoin, which tracks the price of fiat currencies -- for example, TerraUSD is tied to the price of the U.S. dollar. The second is Luna, an altcoin designed to absorb volatility and keep stablecoins at the desired price. For instance, if a sharp uptick in demand drives the price of TerraUSD above $1, the network incentivizes investors to convert Luna to TerraUSD, which increases its supply and brings its price back to $1. The system functions the same in reverse.

In other words, increased usage of Terra stablecoins leads to increased demand for Luna, which theoretically makes the altcoin worth more. For that reason, the Terra blockchain features an array of dApps and DeFi products that aim to drive demand for Terra stablecoins. PaywithTerra is a great example. The platform allows merchants to accept Terra stablecoins at checkout, and because it's built on blockchain technology -- meaning no banks or credit card networks are necessary -- merchants pay just $0.05 per transaction. Similarly, Anchor is a lending protocol that currently pays 19.5% APY when you deposit TerraUSD, a far better interest rate than you would get from a traditional savings account.

Here's the big picture: Terra is the second-most-popular DeFi ecosystem in the blockchain industry, with $25 billion invested on the platform. That's more than double the $12 billion invested at the beginning of December, evidencing its rapid adoption. Going forward, as products like PaywithTerra and Anchor become more popular, demand for Terra stablecoins will rise. And because Luna is designed to absorb price volatility, demand for Terra stablecoins should create demand for Luna, driving its price higher. That's why this cryptocurrency could make you richer in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$80.57 (-0.82%) $0.67
Terra Stock Quote
Terra
LUNA
$91.06 (-4.06%) $-3.85

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-830948410
How To Navigate Solana NFTs
 GettyImages-1323758599
2 Top Cryptos to Buy for the Long Haul
 crypto113
Why Solana, Avalanche, and Fantom Are Seeing Impressive Upside Today
 silhouette of investor with words buy and sell
3 Green Flags and 3 Red Flags on Buying "Ethereum Killer" Solana
 person using tablet for online payment
How Solana Pay Lays the Framework for Cryptocurrency's Future

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
435%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A desk with language books, a globe, and stationary upon it amid a warmly lit setting
1 Growth Stock Down Over 60% to Buy Right Now
A person wearing a virtual reality headset
2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Double, Says Wall Street
Man Jogging While Listening to Music
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash
Getting Paid Dividends Getty
This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services