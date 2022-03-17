Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Now Really the Time to Be Buying Stocks?

By Katie Brockman - Mar 17, 2022 at 5:00AM

Key Points

  • It can be daunting to invest when the stock market is volatile.
  • However, there are a few reasons to consider staying invested right now.
  • If you continue investing, there are a couple of precautions to take to keep your money safe.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock market is shaky right now. What does that mean for your investments?

It's been a rough couple of months for the stock market. Amid all the turbulence in the world right now, stock prices -- particularly within the tech sector -- have taken a tumble.

That uncertainty doesn't appear to be lessening, either, which could mean that more market volatility is on the way. It's an unnerving time to be an investor, and some people may be considering withdrawing from the market until things stabilize.

What does that mean for your investing strategy? Should you really be investing right now or should you hold off? Here's what you need to know.

Person looking out a window.

Image source: Getty Images.

Is it really the right time to invest?

When the market is shaky, pressing pause on investing may seem like the right move. After all, why would you sink more money into the market when stock prices are falling?

However, downturns can actually be a smart time to invest more, not less. Stock prices get lower during downturns, which means now is a great chance to buy at a discount. When the market recovers, then, you'll reap the rewards.

The market has always rebounded, too. Nobody knows when that might happen this time, and there's a chance things will get worse before they get better. Historically, though, the stock market has experienced dozens of corrections and crashes, and it's recovered from every single one.

Investing during downturns can also help reduce your costs over the long term. If you only buy when the market is thriving and prices are high, you'll end up spending more over time than if you invest during the market's low points, as well.

A few things to consider before you buy

Downturns may be a smart opportunity to invest, but there are a couple of factors to consider before you dive in.

First, make sure you can afford to invest right now. Ideally, you should have at least six months' worth of savings stashed away in an emergency fund. Downturns can be a terrible time to sell your stocks (because prices are lower and you'll be selling at a discount), so an emergency fund can ensure you're able to leave your money invested if you face an unexpected expense.

Also, if you don't have much spare cash, it's OK if investing is not your top priority. Focus first on paying the bills, building an emergency fund, and paying down high-interest-rate debt. If your finances are in good shape and you have extra money to play with, then consider investing.

Finally, if you decide to invest more, choose your investments wisely. While the stock market is extremely likely to recover from a downturn, not all individual stocks will. By sticking to stocks that are strong long-term investments, it's much more likely your portfolio will rebound along with the market.

Stock market volatility can be nerve-wracking for even the most experienced investors, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel. By choosing the right stocks and staying invested for the long haul, it will be easier to survive any potential storms.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1135420212
The Nasdaq's Soaring and Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks
 Getty - favorite happy pointing
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
 rising arrow three
3 Worst-Performing Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
 A person holding a tablet_GettyImages-533256577
Want to Claim Social Security Early? Know These 2 Things First.
 Teenager smiling while looking at computer
The No. 1 Reason to Start Saving in a Roth IRA Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
453%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

warren buffett 3
Worried About the Stock Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.
GettyImages-1382128354
3 Unstoppable Stock Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
ESports Mobile Gaming Tournament Smartphone Skillz Getty
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying
GettyImages-1125856232
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services