Why Confluent Stock Is Soaring by Double Digits This Week

By Keith Noonan - Mar 18, 2022 at 2:56PM

Key Points

  • Besides updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and the market's positive reaction to the Fed's rate hike, Confluent stock also appears to have benefited from analyst coverage.

But even with those big gains, the stock is down roughly 61% from the high it hit last November.

What happened

Shares of Confluent ( CFLT 1.82% ) have posted impressive gains this week. The data-processing stock was up 20.8% from last week's market close as of 2:15 p.m. ET this Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Confluent is getting a boost thanks to comments from Russian and Ukrainian officials pointing to progress on a compromise that could end their conflict. 

And a quarter-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve came in below the half-point hike that investors were concerned about. The stock also appears to have gotten a boost thanks to coverage from an analyst.

A person looking at charts and information that appear to be projected in midair.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Wells Fargo's Michael Turrin published a note on Confluent on Tuesday maintaining an overweight rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $75 per share to $55. The analyst remained bullish on the company's business. But among investors, there's been a general re-rating downward of what constitutes reasonable price-to-sales (P/S) multiples for software stocks, and that led him to reduce his price target. Despite the target change, Turrin's new target price still suggested upside of roughly 90% at the time of the note's publication. 

Now what

Even with this week's big gains, Confluent stock is still down roughly 51% across 2022's trading. The company now has a market capitalization of roughly $10.1 billion and is valued at approximately 18.5 times this year's expected sales. 

If Russia's invasion of Ukraine ends in the not-too-distant future, that could create bullish catalysts for Confluent and other growth stocks. However, investors shouldn't treat that outcome as a given, and the company remains a relatively high-risk investment.

The ability to process data will likely become increasingly central to successful business operations, and there's a favorable demand outlook for Confluent's services, but the stock's near-term trading will likely continue to be heavily influenced by the market's overall appetite for growth-dependent software stocks. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

