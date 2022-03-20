Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Block's Revenue Is the Wrong Metric for Investors to Watch

By Brian Withers - Mar 20, 2022 at 9:45AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The pandemic didn't slow the company down.

In its most recent earnings report, Block ( SQ 9.91% ) showed solid year-over-year growth. But, in this segment of "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 2, Fool.com contributor Brian Withers outlines a different way to look at the company's numbers that illustrates a bright future. 

Brian Withers: I want to explain why we shouldn't look at revenue for Block. Here's their results this quarter, for the three months ending December. This is revenue right here. They had about $4 billion in revenue and if you look through this, you have Cash App here, you have Square, and you've got Corporate and Other, and you look at the transaction subscription hardware revenue, and then Bitcoin ( BTC -1.69% ).

Bitcoin is half of this total. The Bitcoin volume moves around. The reason why Square/Block counts it as revenue is they actually buy Bitcoin for their members on the Cash App to use and transact. The gross profit for that is really tiny. Out of this almost $2 billion in revenue, they got $46 million in gross profit or around 2%, so that's part of why the company focuses so much on gross profit.

Let's look at how they did for gross profit. I like how they have year-over-year growth here, and in the white, they have a two-year compound annual growth rate. This is how they've done over the coronavirus, and you can look, they had a 47% year-over-year growth this year, and for the two years, it's a 50% average annual rate, so that's super impressive.

Brick splitting it down, Cash App on the left, Square, the seller segment on the right. You can see the same thing here, 37% year-over-year, and this is gross profit, remember, so this takes out that Bitcoin stuff. You've got 37% year-over-year growth for Cash App and the two-year compound annual growth of 90. That says that the Cash App is really slowing down and that really boosted gross profit during the coronavirus.

Then over here on the seller segment, being a year-over-year growth of 54% versus the two-year compounded annual growth rate of 32, which means that the seller segment is now accelerating as small businesses get back on their feet and we get out to retail outlets and do more shopping. That's why you want to look at the gross profit numbers and you can see these two segments split out.

I am still super excited about this company, these growth rates are tremendous, and as much as hype as they've done with this Block business, they are still highly dependent on their Cash App business and their original seller segment, so watch those two segments for the upcoming couple years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Block, Inc. Stock Quote
Block, Inc.
SQ
$140.64 (9.91%) $12.68
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$41,518.90 (-1.69%) $-713.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

young woman holding credit card and smartphone and thinking with chin on fist -- online mobile shopping e-commerce
Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today
 Smiling couple sitting on a porch
3 Stocks Down by 40% to 76% That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
 MFM_20220310
The Big News From Apple's Event
 GettyImages-1329729380
2 Stocks I'm "Never" Selling
 Square Register at Bakery
Investors Are Underestimating Block's Potential

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
496%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip
GettyImages-1187235213
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
A smiling person outdoors_GettyImages-1175589703
Social Security at 62: 2 Pros and Cons
GettyImages-1308574122
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services