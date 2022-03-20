Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Disney Revenue Rebounds and Streaming Skyrockets

By Toby Bordelon - Mar 20, 2022 at 6:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

More growth is projected for this year.

Coming out of the pandemic, Disney ( DIS 0.59% ) has experienced a remarkable recovery. In this clip from "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 2, Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon looks at all the healthy revenue numbers for the media giant as it heads toward its 100th anniversary in 2023.

Toby Bordelon: Let's turn to Walt Disney now. Walt Disney Company, they reported earnings recently for their Q1 2022, which ended on Jan. 1 of this year. This incorporates a holiday season we got, which is nice. Revenue up 34% to $21.8 billion. This is a big company generating a lot of money. Operating income though $1.7 billion. It seems a little bit low, but it's versus $46 million year-over-year so they have made some substantial improvements in the pandemic.

The story here really is a recovery from the pandemic. Operating cash flow they're still losing money on a cash-flow basis, $209 million free cash flow for the year with a minus $1.2 billion. This is because of higher spending in large part on content production. They're just trying to catch up it seems, and get a lot of that content out.

Disney+ subscribers though the good news grew 11.8 million versus the seven million in the market was expecting. When Netflix ( NFLX 2.48% ) reported we were thinking, oh, streaming's slowing. Is this market reaching its peak? Maybe for Netflix but not for Disney. Maybe the problem is that it's slowing for Netflix specifically, Disney still has growth ahead of them it seems.

Let me take you through some of the numbers on the two major segments they've got. Media and entertainment, and I'll show you this here because I want people to get a sense of the numbers here. This is where the streaming is, this is where the television station is. You see linear networks this is ABC, this ESPN. These are the television stations, their cable operations here. Not much growth. It's staying steady, but it's still the largest single contributor to this segment.

On the other hand, direct-to-consumer, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Hotstar Internationally, 34 percent growth here. You're seeing this pick up. We're seeing, it's not quite the level with the linear network that's still an important part of the business but streaming is getting close, streaming is getting there. This is certainly the growth and where things are going in the future.

Disney+ subscribers net domestically grew 18%, internationally 40%. We have total Disney+ subscribers now at 94.9 million, ESPN+ oddly grew 76%. Sorry, it's 129.8 million is the subscribers. The 95 million was last quarter. But ESPN is growing an astonishing 76% to 21 million so not very many, but large growth. Remember though, part of that is because you can get that for a dollar if you get the whole package that comes with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

We were seeing some ESPN growth from people who are like, "Sure, if I want Disney+ and Hulu already, what's an extra buck?" That's part of what's going on there. But this business is growing quite rapidly. You look at the parks and the experiencing segment, the domestic growth was over 100%. You can't even really put this into a three-digit number. They went to $4.8 billion domestically from $1.5 billion in the quarter last year. You are seeing a solid recovery here and that has really fantastic to see. This is still not at capacity.

Cruise ships are still at reduced capacity. In some cases, theme parks were limited to capacity so there's more to come I think as COVID continues to fade. An interesting thing to note, just think about future growth and whatnot. Disney apparently is an investor in DraftKings ( DKNG 3.32% ) and Fubo so they're in that market as well. They're looking at. Maybe you're going to see more of that with ESPN in terms of the gaming revenue.

Final note here, 100th year for Disney as a company guys. Next year will be their 100th anniversary, beginning a new century of Disney business. That's just fantastic. I think I could see them going for another 100 years easily and continuing to generate the content people love and want to experience.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Walt Disney Company Stock Quote
The Walt Disney Company
DIS
$140.30 (0.59%) $0.83
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$380.60 (2.48%) $9.20
DraftKings Inc. Stock Quote
DraftKings Inc.
DKNG
$19.62 (3.32%) $0.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

tea-cups
Disney's Strong Quarter Lifted by Artificial Subscriber Bump
 video-streaming-three-people
Netflix's Latest Earnings Report Reveals a Big Problem in a Major Market
 senior travel mask coronavirus covid pandemic airport
Three Catalysts Disney Has Going Into 2022
 Streaming
Why Disney Stock Dropped After Q4 Earnings
 rising chart break through screen
3 Unstoppable Investments Everyone Needs in Their Portfolio

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
496%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1187235213
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip
Businesswoman Meeting Pie Charts Advertising Getty
3 Tech Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 8 Years (or Less)
GettyImages-1308574122
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services