Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Ways Your Social Security Moves Affect Your Spouse

By Kailey Hagen - Mar 20, 2022 at 5:05AM

Key Points

  • Your spouse can claim Social Security benefits on your work record if you qualify for benefits.
  • A spousal Social Security benefit is worth up to 50% of your benefit at your full retirement age (FRA).
  • Your Social Security decisions affect the size of your partner's spousal benefit.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The wrong move could cost both you and your partner.

A Social Security check may only have your name on it, but if you're married, the decisions you make about when to sign up can affect your spouse, as well. The same goes for any dependents claiming benefits on your work record. Here's a look at three ways that your Social Security moves affect your spouse's benefit and what you can do to maximize both.

What are spousal Social Security benefits?

Before we dive into the particulars of how your Social Security decisions affect your partner, it helps to have a basic understanding of spousal Social Security benefits.

Couple sitting on a couch, discussing a document.

Image source: Getty Images.

Generally, you can claim Social Security benefits on your own work record if you've worked long enough to earn 40 credits. One credit is defined as $1,510 in earnings in 2022, and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year.

But if you're married, you also have the option of claiming a spousal benefit. This will be up to half of your partner's benefit at their full retirement age (FRA). For most workers today, FRA is somewhere between 66 and 67.

You only get to claim one benefit, and the Social Security Administration automatically gives you the larger of your own benefit or your spousal benefit. But the one that's bigger depends, in part, on the moves each person makes.

1. Your income during your working years affects their spousal benefit

Your Social Security benefit is based on your average monthly income over your 35 highest-earning years, adjusted for inflation. So anything you do today to increase your income will also boost your Social Security checks later, unless you earn over $147,000 this year. That's the maximum income subject to Social Security taxes, so earning more won't boost your benefit any further.

For most people, that's not an issue. And applying for a new job, asking for a raise, or starting a side hustle are all valid ways to try to increase your future Social Security benefit. And they'll boost the spousal benefit available to your partner, as well. 

2. Your income affects their cost-of-living adjustments too

Almost every year, Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that boosts their checks. How much of a difference this makes depends on what the year's COLA is and the size of your checks.

In 2022, Social Security beneficiaries got a 5.9% COLA. That means if you had a $1,600 benefit in 2021, you'd now get $1,694 per month in 2022. But COLAs don't just affect you. Your spouse will also see their checks grow since their benefit is based on yours.

If they qualified for an $800 spousal benefit in 2021, they'd get $847 per month in 2022 -- $47 more per month. That's not bad, but if their spousal benefit was higher, the COLA would have an even bigger effect.

Say you worked hard and boosted your income during your working years so you qualified for an $1,800 monthly benefit at your FRA. That means your spouse would now be eligible for a $900 spousal benefit at their FRA. And a 5.9% COLA on a $900 benefit would be worth an extra $53 per month. That's $6 more than in our previous example.

3. Your spouse can't claim a spousal benefit until you sign up

Another thing worth noting is that your spouse can't claim a spousal benefit until you sign up for Social Security. But they can still claim Social Security on their own work record if they qualify.

If you know your spouse will get more from a spousal benefit than they will from their own work record, it might be smart to have them sign up for benefits before you do. They can claim as much as they can on their own work record, and their benefits can help you delay until you're ready to sign up. Then, when you apply, the Social Security Administration will automatically switch your partner to a spousal benefit.

But every couple is unique. That's why it's important to sit down with your spouse and talk about when each of you plans to retire and claim Social Security so you can coordinate your efforts. Create a my Social Security account if you haven't already to see how much you'll get from the program based on your work history to date, and use this as your guide when thinking about the ideal time for each of you to start claiming benefits.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Excited person doing chores at home.
The 2022 Capital Gains Rates Are Better Than Ever
 computer home getty 6.2.17
5 Business Stages Every Investor Should Know
 A smiling person outdoors_GettyImages-1175589703
Social Security at 62: 2 Pros and Cons
 monkey
The Famous Warren Buffett Quote About Monkeys Winning in the Stock Market
 affluent young person smiles reads computer
Here's Why I Just Invested All of My Retirement Cash in the Stock Market

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
496%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1187235213
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip
GettyImages-1308574122
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
GettyImages-1157159136
Down 65%, I Finally Bought This Beaten-Down Metaverse Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services