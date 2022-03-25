Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Starbucks' Surprising Most Popular Drink Is Driving Sales Growth

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®, Jason Hall, and Jamie Louko - Mar 25, 2022 at 7:15AM

The coffee titan's hottest drink isn't what you might think.

The hottest trend in Starbucks' ( SBUX 1.04% ) product sales is actually cold: iced and other cold beverages. In this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributors Matthew Frankel, Jason Hall, and Jamie Louko discuss the cold, hard facts about the increased sales that have little to do with the coffee company's signature hot beverage.

Matt Frankel: In the summer in South Carolina, I have no desire for hot coffee. That brings another statistic that's interesting about Starbucks. Look at this slide right here, the percentage of their sales that comes from cold beverages is now 70% for a coffee company. That's a statistic I feel people overlook a lot, and to Dan's point, if you look at the little picture on the bottom left, it's not all coffee, Dan, you don't have to be a coffee drinker to enjoy Starbucks' products, so you might want to take another look next time near one.

Jason Hall: There you go, we will find a way to get some of your money into Starbucks' coffers, Dan Caplinger. Jamie Louko, we actually talked about this before the show. I was asking you this question.

Jamie Louko: Yeah. My, going into Matt's point, my go-to order is not coffee. It's the Strawberry Açaí Refresher with sweet cream cold foam on top. Please get it next time you go because it tastes exactly like strawberry shortcake. It is absolutely amazing. But, honestly, that stat that Matt brought up does not surprise me at all. I'm looking at around that my generation, college kids, you don't see hot coffee cups anywhere, whether it's from Dunkin' or Starbucks, you don't see hot coffee cups. It's always something iced, something frozen, or not coffee at all.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

