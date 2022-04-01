Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Good News for AMC: Blockbusters Are Thriving on the Big Screen Again

By Parkev Tatevosian - Apr 1, 2022 at 8:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Superhero films bring audiences back into theaters, a welcome sign for the embittered industry.

AMC Entertainment Group ( AMC -4.05% ) was devastated at the pandemic's onset. When it was forced to close its theaters to visitors, revenues plunged close to zero for several months. Fortunately, several effective vaccines against COVID-19 were developed, and billions of doses have been administered worldwide.

That's allowed world governments to remove business restrictions and give folks the confidence to leave their homes more frequently. One of the beneficiaries of economic reopening has been AMC, and blockbuster movies are thriving on the big screen again. 

A group of people in a movie theater.

Image source: Getty Images.

Spidey rescues AMC Entertainment Group 

Late 2021 release Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed $1.9 billion at the box office worldwide and $800 million domestically. Before its success, the highest-grossing movie domestically was Shang Chi: Legend of the Ten Rings at $224 million.

The momentum continued into 2022. The Batman has grossed $333 million domestically and $674 million worldwide. Success for blockbuster films at the box office is great news for AMC. It has helped revenue bounce back and put the company on a more sustainable footing.

In AMC's fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, sales increased to $1.2 billion. That's up from the meager $162 million it earned in the same period the year before. Interestingly, AMC generates revenue from both admissions and concessions. The latter is a more lucrative business.

AMC's food and beverage sales totaled $380 million in its most recent quarter. Meanwhile, food and beverage costs totaled just $59 million. As many folks already knew, that $9 bucket of popcorn AMC sells you doesn't cost the company anywhere near as much.

In contrast, AMC's admission revenue totaled $666 million, with costs to show the films reaching $310 million. A margin of over $300 million is nothing to complain about but nowhere near the profit provided from food and beverage sales.

Still, AMC needs blockbuster hits to attract viewers to its theaters. Only then can it sell $9 buckets of popcorn and $6 cups of soda. The fact that blockbusters are thriving again is great news for AMC. 

What this could mean for AMC investors 

This also dispels another concern that rose during the pandemic: Studios would skip the big screen and release films straight to streaming services. While that has occurred occasionally, the recent success of the two movies mentioned above makes it unlikely that studios will go directly to streaming to a large degree. That does not mean AMC is in the clear. Fewer folks visit movie theaters than before the pandemic, and studios are shortening the time between box-office release and streaming-service availability. 

Nevertheless, the Spider-Man flick helped AMC report $46.5 million in cash from operations in its fourth quarter after several quarters of going negative in this metric. The effects of The Batman movie will reveal themselves in AMC's next quarterly earnings release. Shareholders are hoping for the momentum to continue as the world emerges from the worst phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC
$24.64 (-4.05%) $-1.04

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

abandoned movie theater getty
Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today
 movie theater horror getty
Why AMC Stock Is Finally Turning Down Today
 movies theater scared scray horror getty
AMC Entertainment Has Bigger Ambitions Than Just Screening Movies
 movies money cash clapperboard theater getty
Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing Its Winning Streak Today
 sports fans getty
AMC Entertainment Is About to Go on a Spending Spree

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1289323170
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in April (and It's Not Even Close)
GettyImages-1297475344
My Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A person looking at data on a see-though computer display
Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
Person using calculator and reviewing documents
Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services