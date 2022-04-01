Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Crypto Climbed Back to a $2 Trillion Market Valuation

By Chris MacDonald, Travis Hoium, and Jon Quast - Apr 1, 2022 at 6:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's a positive sign, but still better to have a long-term outlook.

Over the past few months, the stock market and cryptocurrencies have seen a lot of volatility. In this clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 23, Fool.com contributors Chris MacDonald, Travis Hoium, and Jon Quast discuss the recent uptick in crypto's market capitalization and what it means for investors.

Chris MacDonald: Yeah, it's really interesting. When you zoom out on this chart, I guess in most charts, it doesn't actually look that volatile. I mean, in terms of market capitalization of the whole sector, we're back to roughly where we were a year ago, a little bit higher. But from a month-to-month perspective, this is a very volatile asset class. You can see various peaks and valleys. The market peaked in November, around $3 trillion, and dropped in late January to about $1.5 trillion.

So the entire crypto market basically sold off 50%. We're back at $2 trillion now, or as of yesterday, today we're a little bit below that level. But the entire crypto market is moving in sync and moving alongside equities, which is something we've seen for the last couple of years. You're right. Specifically, over the past week, Cardano ( ADA 0.69% ), Avalanche ( AVAX -3.40% ), and Solana ( SOL 1.62% ) have soared 30%, 21%, and 14% respectively. Ethereum as well, moving above the $3,000 level.

The entire market is getting a boost right now. It looks like some risk on sentiment in the market. Investors are a little bit more keen to buy the dip, seeing valuations improve. But it is interesting because interest rates, Jerome Powell came out saying he is open to a 50-basis point hike. To be honest, it's a real interesting time and personally, for me, it's a little bit of a head-scratcher in the market, but that's what it is right now. At a high level, I think it's important to zoom out and look at these metrics, especially in a time like this.

Travis Hoium: The other thing to add to that is that I hate to call it regulatory because there wasn't actually any regulation that came out in the U.S., but there was the executive order from the White House, seemed to be generally positive for the crypto industry. I think that is kind of causing some tailwinds here, but I think you're right. There's just a lot of things going on and generally, if you want to have a blanket statement, it would be a risk on trading. So that makes sense. But that can reverse just as quickly as it comes.

Jon Quast: Chris, I want to circle back to something that you just said regarding this. As you look at the overall macro environment, you would expect people to maybe be a little bit more risk-averse and we're seeing that maybe investors are taking on a little bit more risks. Just to keep things in perspective, I've seen many of my own stocks, for example, jump significantly over the past 10 days or so.

Then I look at stocks of other companies like AMC ( AMC -4.05% ) and GameStop ( GME -0.16% ) and they're also up big, and then I think, OK, maybe I shouldn't get too excited about the movement in the stocks that I own. Maybe I should just zoom out a little bit, not get so excited about the short-term price action and be more focused on those long-term business results.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

GameStop Corp. Stock Quote
GameStop Corp.
GME
$166.58 (-0.16%) $0.27
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC
$24.64 (-4.05%) $-1.04
Cardano Stock Quote
Cardano
ADA
$1.15 (0.69%) $0.01
Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$124.85 (1.62%) $1.99
Avalanche Stock Quote
Avalanche
AVAX
$94.11 (-3.40%) $-3.31

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Shiba Inu looking up
Here's Why Shiba Inu Could Double by the End of 2022
 Astronaut Space Travel NASA Mars Rock Metal Moon Getty
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in April
 GettyImages-1328032236
State Governments Embracing Bitcoin and Investors Should Follow Suit
 Crypto Trading on Tablet
Why Solana Jumped Again Today
 GettyImages-1335958440
4 "Stealth" Ways to Invest in Crypto

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
513%
 
S&P 500 Returns
141%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1297475344
My Top Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
GettyImages-1289323170
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in April (and It's Not Even Close)
Astronaut Space Travel NASA Mars Rock Metal Moon Getty
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in April
GettyImages-1296010516
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services