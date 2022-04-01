Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Rivian Shares Jumped This Week

By Howard Smith - Apr 1, 2022 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Some investors feel near-term struggles may now be built into the share price.
  • Rivian was just named one of the most influential companies of 2022 by "Time."

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are following some Wall Street whales into Rivian stock -- but at a much better price.

What happened

Rivian Automotive ( RIVN -3.46% ) stock may be down over 50% so far in 2022, but some investors believe that has been enough of a drop to make it time to buy. Rivian stock has bounced off its all-time low below $35 per share two weeks ago and has been climbing ever since. It's jumped 40% since then, including another 9% in early-Friday trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

One reason investors may be buying in at recent price levels is the discount they are getting compared to several well-known Wall Street whales who disclosed they made purchases in the fourth quarter of 2021.

If successful billionaire investors like George Soros and Dan Loeb are right about their investment in Rivian, recent buyers will get even better returns, as the price has dropped this year. And though there have been some early missteps, there does look to be plenty of potential ahead for Rivian.

Rivian R1T electric trucks lined up in parking area.

Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks. Image source: Rivian Automotive.

Now what

Rivian's share price drop has been driven by a general market trend away from growth stocks along with news that the company is facing rising costs and raw material supply chain disruptions. Rivian received strong backlash from potential customers who had already preordered vehicles when it said it was going to raise prices even for those orders. It subsequently backpedaled and said it would honor product prices from when orders were placed. 

That means that the company's margins will be hit since it has to absorb higher costs as it produces those more than 80,000 vehicles. And its ability to produce is facing headwinds, too. In its fourth-quarter earnings update, the company said, "The supply chain will be a fundamental limiting factor in our total output." While it physically has the capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles this year, Rivian said it will have parts and materials available to manufacture only half that volume in 2022. 

But some investors seem to feel these struggles are now built into the share price since its decline. And its longer-term potential is still garnering attention. Media company Time just named Rivian one of the top 100 most influential companies of 2022 as an innovator. Whether the company can execute and successfully develop its manufacturing at scale will determine if the investment is a good one. But this week, many investors are thinking it will be.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$48.50 (-3.46%) $-1.74

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Rivian-R1S
Why Did Rivian Stock Pop Then Drop Today?
 2022-Rivian-R1T-18
Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?
 2022-Rivian-R1T-14
Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today
 Question marks surround a girl who is working on a tablet.
Will Rivian's Beaten-Down Shares Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know
 2022-Rivian-R1T-pickup
Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person looking at data on a see-though computer display
Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
22_01_25 A person ripping up a contract _GettyImages-656916072
3 Reasons Why I'll Be Happy to Sell My Rental Property and Stick with REITs
GettyImages-1289323170
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in April (and It's Not Even Close)
Astronaut 2022 GettyImages-90620732
BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services