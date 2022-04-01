Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why You Should Pay Close Attention to Jefferies Right Now

By Bram Berkowitz - Apr 1, 2022 at 10:14AM

Key Points

  • Investors took Jefferies' recent Q1 earnings results well, sending shares higher following the report.
  • However, investment banks are expected to see profits take a hit in the next few upcoming quarters.
  • Activity is normalizing from the volatility sparked by COVID, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has only complicated matters.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The investment bank reports earnings ahead of all of the other major investment banks.

With the first quarter of 2022 now in the books, analysts are turning their attention to the top banks, which will formally kick off earnings season in mid-April. The investment bank Jefferies Financial Group ( JEF 1.64% ), however, already reported results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, which begins in December and lasts until the end of February.

This lower-profile investment bank can offer astute investors clues as to what the large banks will report on investment banking and sales and trading revenue, which can be less predictable. Let's take a look at what we can learn from Jefferies' results.

Person in dark setting looking at computer with chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

Better than expected

Jefferies' Q1 earnings came in well ahead of expectations. Earnings per share of $1.23 in the quarter beat consensus analyst estimates by $0.43, while total revenue of $1.73 billion beat estimates by $180 million. Investors seemed to cheer the news, sending Jefferies' stock more than 7% higher on the day following the report.

The advisory services segment -- which includes both mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and restructuring and recapitalization -- came in at $544 million, a decline of $44 million from the quarter that ended in November but up more than $233 million on a year-over-year basis. Management attributed the success in this segment to the bank continuing to take market share. Equity underwriting, however, struggled, as initial public offerings and new special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) have dried up in 2022. Meanwhile, debt underwriting rose from the sequential quarter and year over year.

Revenue from equity capital markets -- which comes from helping clients buy and sell equity instruments such as common shares, exchange-traded funds, and types of derivatives to large institutional clients -- dipped a little from the previous three months but is down 48% year over year. Revenue from fixed-income capital markets, which comes from helping clients trade various bonds, is down significantly year over year but did rebound fairly well from the sequential quarter. Management said equities were affected by "market volatility and global instability," while fixed income has taken a hit from lower trading activity because of worries over inflation and interest rates.

What does it mean?

Jefferies' results were well received considering the slowdown that has occurred so far in 2022. Through March 14, M&A, equities, and fixed-income products are experiencing the lowest activity in five years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

But all in all, advisory revenue held up pretty well. I also think seeing fixed income capital markets grow by 53% from the previous three months is a positive, considering the extreme normalization that has been projected for this segment. Equities underwriting came in as the biggest loser. Almost all segments of investment banking and sales and trading benefited during the pandemic, so normalization has been expected.

"The new issue markets are clearly more sensitive to [is] the increase in volatility, and while our investment banking backlog remains strong, our realization of this backlog is sensitive to market conditions," Jefferies management said in the company's earnings statement.

March could make the situation more difficult

The problem with using Jefferies' results as a forecasting aid for other banks is that because the quarter ends in February, it doesn't factor in the disruption that ensued in March due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

"So far, it seems like the industry got the worst of everything," Eric Li, a research director at Coalition Greenwich, told S&P Global Market Intelligence in an interview. Prior to the war, Coalition Greenwich predicted global investment banking revenue could fall 10% to 25% from 2021, largely due to rising rates. Now, Li believes a 50% drop is well within reach should the war drag on.

That doesn't bode well for the big investment banks. As Q1 earnings season approaches, it is possible banks like Morgan StanleyGoldman SachsJPMorgan ChaseBank of America, and Citigroup will surprise the market as Jefferies did because expectations appear to be quite low. But it will be key to listen to management's comments.

A tough second quarter for investment banking revenue is now likely, but most have hoped that conditions would improve in the second half of this year. Investors should look for comments as to whether bank management teams still expect this rebound later this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Stock Quote
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
JEF
$33.39 (1.64%) $0.54
Citigroup Inc. Stock Quote
Citigroup Inc.
C
$52.73 (-1.26%) $0.68
Bank of America Corporation Stock Quote
Bank of America Corporation
BAC
$40.94 (-0.68%) $0.28
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
$135.48 (-0.61%) $0.84
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Stock Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS
$329.64 (-0.14%) $0.46
Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
MS
$87.68 (0.32%) $0.28

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Pennies Getty
Does Jefferies Financial Group Belong in Your Dividend Portfolio?
 Generic Downward stock3
Why Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Are Down Today
 GettyImages-680315893
This Stock Is Dirt Cheap Even Without a Market Crash
 GettyImages-1189349093 (1)
Why Jefferies Financial's Share Price Rocketed 39% in the First Half of 2021
 Handshake-GettyImages-488489312
Why Jefferies Stock Surged Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
138%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person looking at data on a see-though computer display
Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
22_01_25 A person ripping up a contract _GettyImages-656916072
3 Reasons Why I'll Be Happy to Sell My Rental Property and Stick with REITs
GettyImages-1289323170
My Top Growth Stock to Buy in April (and It's Not Even Close)
Astronaut 2022 GettyImages-90620732
BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services