Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Lordstown Motors Soared 32.7% in March

By Brett Schafer - Apr 5, 2022 at 1:49PM

Key Points

  • Lordstown stock recovered along with the broad market and likely saw momentum from the bump in meme stocks last month.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The electric vehicle start-up had disappointing earnings, but caught a rebound with the resurgence of growth and meme stocks at the end of last month.

What happened

Shares of Lordstown Motors ( RIDE -7.38% ) popped 32.7% last month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The electric vehicle start-up posted a disappointing earnings report at the end of February, which caused the stock to drop in the first week of March. However, with the broad recovery in growth stocks and a slight resurgence in meme stocks, Lordstown stock soared in the last few weeks of the month.

So what

On Feb. 28, Lordstown released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. The company has not yet delivered a vehicle to customers, so it has zero revenue. It also burned over $600 million in 2021, and only has $244 million in cash on hand. A combination of high cash burn and a small cash balance is usually not a recipe for success.

A person charging their electric vehicle.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management expects Lordstown to sell approximately 500 vehicles in 2022 and 2,500 units in 2023. Most car manufacturers are unable to achieve profitability until they reach hundreds of thousands of vehicles sold a year, so Lordstown is likely still a long way off from even reaching breakeven financially.

Lordstown stock tanked as much as 28% on the last day of February after the report was released. In the first week of March, Lordstown stock continued to drop in conjunction with the broad market decline and investor pessimism about the company. But then, in the last couple of weeks, things started to turn around. Growth stocks hit a bottom (at least for now), and electric vehicle stocks like Tesla shot up 30% or more in a short time period. Lordstown was one of these companies. 

We also shouldn't forget meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings and Gamestop, which are both up over 30% in the last month or so. Lordstown was a part of the meme stock craze in early 2021, so it is possible that traders decided to drive up the price along with AMC and Gamestop in March. 

Now what

Did Lordstown's business improve by 30% or more in the last few weeks? No, not in the slightest. The company is still hemorrhaging money, has a huge way to go in growing its manufacturing base, and had a scathing short report released last March with many questions still unresolved. 

Don't get caught up in the short-term momentum with Lordstown stock. This is a risky investment that will likely not turn out well for investors over the next few years, and should be avoided no matter how high or low the price goes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lordstown Motors Corp. Stock Quote
Lordstown Motors Corp.
RIDE
$3.42 (-7.38%) $0.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A businessman working at his desk.
Is Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy?
 investmentfailed
Is Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy After It Tanked Today?
 lordstownEndurance.PPV[78] copy
Why Lordstown Motors Stock Crashed Today
 lordstown-endurance-pickup-1
Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?
 Car view of driving down the road
Why Lordstown Motors Shot Nearly 9% Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
519%
 
S&P 500 Returns
140%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people inside a home smiling at a dog_GettyImages-1307241360
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About
Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April
Happy couple outdoors staring at phone
What Happens if I Buy Tesla Before Its Potential Stock Split?
smart-investment-bank-analyst-on-wall-street
3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or More

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services