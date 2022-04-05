Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Snowflake Fell 13.8% in March

By Billy Duberstein - Apr 5, 2022 at 9:15AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite torrid growth, the cloud data platform fell after guidance spooked investors.

What happened

Shares of data warehouse company Snowflake ( SNOW 2.73% ) fell 13.8% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although a 13.8% decline isn't pretty, Snowflake, which has revolutionized the way enterprises work with data, had been down much more following its fourth-quarter earnings report early in the month before recovering significantly.

Although Snowflake beat analyst expectations for revenue and losses per share, its guidance showed a bit more deceleration than some expected. However, management also offered a very good reason for lower growth expectations, which could be a long-term positive.

So what

In Q4, Snowflake grew product revenue by a whopping 102%, with losses per share of (0.43) also beating analyst expectations. But looking ahead, management projected just 79% to 81% revenue growth for the next quarter and an even lower 65% to 67% revenue growth for the upcoming full year.

It's difficult for a company to keep growing at such high rates as it gets bigger because it's more difficult to grow at high rates with a larger base. However, another factor is also playing into the lower growth expectations.

Towards the end of last quarter, Snowflake implemented an efficiency update to its platform, which allowed customers to accomplish more with less Snowflake consumption. Essentially, this acted as a price cut, which management puts between 10% and 20%, depending on the customer. Snowflake anticipates these new platform efficiencies will be a $160 million headwind to revenue growth this year.

However, management also expects that because of the price cut, customers will respond by using more of the product and will offset that gap by $60 million, for a net impact of around $100 million. That's about a 5% net effect since Snowflake's current revenue forecast is around $1.9 billion for the current year.

A person walks along a sidewalk carrying a blue cutout of a cloud.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

After plunging 30% immediately after the results, it's perhaps no surprise that Snowflake bounced back and clawed its way to just a mid-teens decline for the quarter. As with many data-related companies, such as cloud infrastructure giants and memory chip producers, price cuts are the rule, not the exception. Since Snowflake is not a subscription-based revenue model but rather a consumption-based revenue model, it also has that quality.

Data companies regularly cut prices because, in general, the cost of computing and storage comes down to a per-bit basis over the long term, thanks to Moore's Law. Moore's Law states that chip and memory companies can typically double the number of transistors on a piece of silicon every 18 to 24 months, which leads to more efficiency.

Therefore, if I were a Snowflake investor, I wouldn't worry about the price cut and its near-term effect. Enterprises all over the world are working with data in ways they never have before, and Snowflake is becoming an integral platform for that transition. Price cuts and platform efficiencies are part of that journey.

One potential reason for Snowflake investors to be cautious today would be its valuation. It is posting some best-in-class growth right now, but shares are priced accordingly, at around 60 times trailing 12-month sales and around 40 times this year's sales guidance.

As interest rates rise this year and investors begin to use higher discount rates, it may be challenging for Snowflake to make it back to all-time highs over $400 per share anytime soon. That being said, Snowflake is a leader in the big data revolution and is still posting very impressive growth numbers. It's on my shopping list should shares fall further or if earnings catch up to their price in the medium-term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Snowflake Inc. Stock Quote
Snowflake Inc.
SNOW
$241.23 (2.73%) $6.42

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Finger about to press a green dollar sign key on a PC keyboard
Why Snowflake Crushed the Market on Tuesday
 man looking at data
2 Growth Stocks to Buy at Rock-Bottom Prices
 GettyImages-1282701229
Is Snowflake Stock a Buy After Its Q4 Earnings?
 Zoom Video Virtual Conference Audio Chat Laptop
3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street
 GettyImages-1081869160
Better Software Stock: Snowflake vs. JFrog

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
519%
 
S&P 500 Returns
140%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April
smart-investment-bank-analyst-on-wall-street
3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or More
GettyImages-1283813790
Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?
GettyImages-1335789506
5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services