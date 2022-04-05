Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Starbucks Stock Tasted Sour on Tuesday

By Eric Volkman - Apr 5, 2022 at 6:26PM

Two analysts have become notably less excited about the coffee king.

What happened

A Starbucks ( SBUX -4.51% ) coffee might be a fine way to enhance an investor's day, but we can't say the same about the company's stock so far this week. For the second day in a row, the latte slinger saw its share price decline notably. On Tuesday it fell by 4.5%, a steeper fall than that of the S&P 500 index, on a pair of downbeat new analyst notes.

So what

Probably the more impactful of the two notes was the one from Wedbush's Nick Setyan. The prognosticator has dropped his recommendation on Starbucks by one peg, to neutral from the previous outperform (buy). In doing so, he's reduced his price target to $91 per share; previously it was $105.

Starbucks barista in a face mask serving a drink.

Image source: Starbucks.

Another analyst cooling on the coffee giant Tuesday was BMO Capital's Andrew Strelzik, although his one modification isn't as drastic. He shaved $5 off his price target while maintaining his outperform recommendation, although he has lowered his per-share earnings estimates for the company after it announced it was suspending its stock buyback program.

"We remove share repurchases from our forward estimates and lower our target to $115, but believe risk/reward skews favorably and remain positive on longer-term fundamentals," Strelzik explained. 

Now what

A longtime investor favorite, Starbucks has been dinged lately by the out-of-left-field resignation of CEO Kevin Johnson and the return of Howard Schultz to that position. Investors are also clearly unhappy with the suspension of the stock buyback program, as such initiatives are considered to be supportive of a company's share price.

Starbucks bulls shouldn't be too spooked by any of this, however. Schultz is a steady hand that knows the business cold, and the company can plow the buyback money into investments that actually grow its fundamentals. I wouldn't bail on these latest developments, or on the adjustments of the two analysts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation Stock Quote
Starbucks Corporation
SBUX
$84.12 (-4.51%) $-3.97

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

