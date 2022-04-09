Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Investors Shouldn't Fear Constellation Brands' Spending Spree

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - Apr 9, 2022 at 9:35AM

Key Points

  • Demand held up through early 2022.
  • Profitability will likely fall for the beer segment this year.
  • Constellation Brands is making bold investments in upgrading its entire brewery network.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investments in the brewery network will have high returns.

Constellation Brands ( STZ 0.81% ) had investors worried heading into its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The alcoholic beverage giant is facing several headwinds, including a costly restructuring of its wine and spirits business. The core beer division is dealing with soaring costs, too, even as consumer demand shifts away from previously popular niches like hard seltzer.

On April 7, the company eased a few of those growth and earnings concerns while delivering good news on cash flow. But management also issued a conservative outlook for the fiscal year ahead that includes higher spending.

Let's dive right in.

Person selecting beer at a grocery store.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sales are mixed

Sales trends were positive, as expected, but showed a few weak spots for the business. The beer division posted an 8% increase in depletions, a measure of consumer sales, during the latest quarter. Demand was strong for popular imported brands like Modelo and Corona, and Constellation gained market share in the premium beer niche.

On the other hand, its newly launched Corona hard seltzer product didn't contribute much to growth over the last few months. But at least Constellation Brands didn't have to take another round of write-off charges associated with collapsing demand for hard seltzers as Boston Beer did in its last report.

The wine and spirits segment is still shrinking with depletions down 7% as the company pivots away from its lower-margin products. Yet operating income rose 6% due to that focus on premium brands like The Prisoner pinot noir.

Earnings and cash flow

News was more uniformly positive on the financial side. Operating income growth outpaced revenue gains in the fiscal fourth quarter, and earnings rose even faster thanks in part to aggressive share repurchases. Constellation generated $1.7 billion in free cash flow for the year, which funded heavy investments into the brewery network along with rising cash returns.

"Our strong operating results and powerful cash generation capability enabled us to return almost $2 billion in capital to shareholders as part of our $5 billion commitment by the end of fiscal 23," CFO Garth Hankinson said. Constellation Brands is still planning to spend as much as $5.5 billion in the next several years to continue upgrading and expanding its brewing operation.

Looking ahead

Investors got their first look at management's detailed fiscal 2023 forecast, which includes many of the same themes that dominated 2022. The beer business will lead the way forward on growth with sales rising between 7% and 9%. Earnings growth will be pinched, management warned, due to rising costs. The wine and spirits division will take another step toward stabilization, but sales should still decline slightly as margins expand.

Free cash flow will decline to a range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion as the company pours cash into its manufacturing chain. That is a key reason why the stock has underperformed the market over the last year. However, Constellation still represents a smart bet on future growth. Just as it did with major acquisitions in recent years, management is making aggressive moves aimed at lifting margins and accelerating sales gains.

These benefits won't materialize for some time, but patient investors shouldn't have any trouble waiting while Constellation Brands continues winning market share in the alcoholic beverage industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Constellation Brands, Inc. Stock Quote
Constellation Brands, Inc.
STZ
$244.46 (0.81%) $1.96
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Stock Quote
The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
SAM
$377.33 (-1.96%) $-7.55

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Constellation Brands (STZ) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 buying beer
Will Constellation Brands Disappoint Investors on Thursday?
 beer drinkers
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week
 beers on a bar
How The Canopy Growth Acquisition Is Weighing on Constellation Brands
 marijuana cannabis cough hack choke getty
Canopy Growth Continues to Weigh on Constellation Brands' Performance

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Buffett Getty
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years
A Shiba Inu dog.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Oil Natural Gas Liquid Pipeline Storage Engineer Midstream Crude Getty
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services