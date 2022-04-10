Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

By Bradley Guichard - Apr 10, 2022 at 10:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Software facilitates our daily lives, and software stocks can facilitate outsized returns for long-term investors.

Software is a necessity in our digital world. We use it at the office, to do business, for entertainment, and for a host of other functions. It enables me to write this article and provides the platform for the background music I am listening to. There are many companies competing in this lucrative space, and they can provide market-beating returns for long-term investors. 

Microsoft

With a market cap above $2 trillion, Microsoft ( MSFT -1.46% ) is one of the giants of the software world. We all likely interact with a Microsoft product every day. Aside from its popular office products, Microsoft is a cloud computing, cybersecurity, and gaming leader. In fact, the company recently announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This blockbuster deal, valued at nearly $69 billion, will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company globally by revenue. According to management, the gaming industry has reached $200 billion and is the fastest-growing form of entertainment. Activision Blizzard will bring almost 400 million monthly active players to Microsoft. 

Spectacular results have been the name of the game for Microsoft. Revenue reached nearly $52 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, increasing 20% year over year. Even better, management has increased its profitability in recent periods as you can see below. That's terrific news for shareholders, as is the continued return of capital through dividends and share repurchases. The company returned almost $11 billion to shareholders in the second quarter alone.

Chart showing Microsoft's operating and EBITDA margins rising since 2019.

Data by YCharts.

Much of the gains are powered by Microsoft Cloud, which increased sales 32% year over year. The global cloud-computing market will grow from $445 billion in 2021 to well over $900 billion by 2026, according to MarketsandMarkets research, giving Microsoft a long runway for expansion. 

DigitalOcean

Speaking of the cloud, DigitalOcean ( DOCN -3.93% ) has established its own niche as a cloud services provider. While companies like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft may be better for large corporations with complex needs, DigitalOcean focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individual developers. To do this, the company promotes ease of use, straightforward pricing, and customer support. 

Cloud software graphic

Source: Getty Images

According to IDC, there are 100 million SMBs around the globe, and 14 million net new SMBs form each year. This offers DigitalOcean a vast and growing potential customer base. In fact, DigitalOcean reports more than 600,000 total customers. However, many of them pay less than $50 per month -- the challenge for DigitalOcean will be monetizing this large user base.

The company reported $429 million of revenue in 2021, up 35%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $136 million. Even better, year-over-year revenue growth has been accelerating and reached 37% in the fourth quarter.

The company's current market cap is around $5.7 billion, and the stock has fallen 35% year to date, although it is still up 24% in the past year. Over 10% of the stock's float is sold short, so not everyone is convinced DigitalOcean stock will beat the market.

DigitalOcean is guiding for another 32% increase in sales in 2022. The company could be generating well over $1 billion in annual sales by 2025 if it can keep up this pace.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NOW -2.68% ) stock has risen over 500% in the past five years. This seller of enterprise management software has 7,400 customers worldwide, including over 80% of the Fortune 500. In fiscal 2021, the company reported $5.6 billion of subscription revenue, and management expects that figure to reach $7 billion in 2022, up 25%.

One of the reasons revenue continues to build is the company's renewal rate, which consistently bests 97%. The product is incredibly sticky, and customers are clearly happy -- a terrific sign for continued success.

Chart showing drop in ServiceNow's price and PS ratio since late 2021.

Data by YCharts.

While the stock has gained over 55% since Feb. 1, 2020 (just before the pandemic), the price-to-sales ratio has actually declined. Because of this, the stock may now be trading at a compelling valuation for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation Stock Quote
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
$296.97 (-1.46%) $-4.40
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$2,665.75 (-1.91%) $-52.02
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$3,089.21 (-2.11%) $-66.48
ServiceNow Stock Quote
ServiceNow
NOW
$515.60 (-2.68%) $-14.18
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$2,680.21 (-1.80%) $-49.09
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Stock Quote
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
ATVI
$80.09 (-0.03%) $0.02
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
DOCN
$52.11 (-3.93%) $-2.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-video-game
2 Charts You Need to See If You Own Microsoft
 GettyImages-875999778
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
 GettyImages-1291318636
This Is My Highest Conviction Stock Among Major Brands
 GettyImages-1318459282
2 Top-Growth Stocks That Are Cash Cows
 man-laptop-investing
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett Getty
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Woman Worker Employee Wearing Headset CRM Software Computer Office Getty
3 Dow Stocks With Up to 95% Upside, According to Wall Street
Woman Typing Laptop Dog on Lap Work From Home Cloud Getty
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services