Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Investment That Could Make You a Millionaire in 30 Years

By Katie Brockman - Apr 12, 2022 at 5:00AM

Key Points

  • Becoming a millionaire requires the right investing strategy.
  • However, you don't need to be an expert investor to make a lot of money.
  • S&P 500 ETFs make it effortless to build wealth over time.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You don't need to be wealthy to become a stock market millionaire.

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build wealth, and it's even possible to reach millionaire status.

While you don't need to be wealthy to become a stock market millionaire, you do need the right investments. Your portfolio can make or break your earnings potential, so choosing the right stocks is key.

Fortunately, it's easier than you might think to build a million-dollar portfolio. With this one investment, you could potentially save $1 million or more with next to no effort on your part.

Smiling person with laptop and documents.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in the right places

Whether you're new to the stock market or simply prefer a low-maintenance investing approach, one of your best options is an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF). This type of investment follows the S&P 500 index as a whole, aiming to replicate its performance.

In other words, when you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you instantly own stock in 500 of the largest and strongest companies in the U.S.

Because this fund only includes stocks from the most successful organizations, that gives your investments a good chance of growing over time. Of course, all stocks can be subject to short-term downturns. But stronger companies are more likely to survive volatility, and when you have hundreds of those stocks in your portfolio, an S&P 500 ETF is almost guaranteed to eventually bounce back from market downturns.

Becoming a millionaire

The stock market is constantly fluctuating, so your annual returns will vary from year to year. Over the long term, however, you're more likely to see consistent growth.

Historically, the S&P 500 has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Some years you'll see much higher returns than that, while in other years you could see below-average returns or even losses. But over time, those highs and lows should average out to roughly 10% per year.

If you're earning a 10% average annual return, investing just over $500 per month would make you a millionaire within 30 years.

What if you can't afford to invest $500 per month, though? That's OK. The longer you leave your money invested, the less you'll need to save each month. Conversely, the more you invest each month, the more you can earn in a shorter amount of time.

Number of Years Amount Invested per Month (Earning a 10% Average Annual Return) Total Savings
40 $200 $1.062 million
30 $515 $1.017 million
20 $1,500 $1.031 million

Data source: Author's calculations via Investor.gov.

Keep in mind, too, that S&P 500 ETFs are low-maintenance investments that require zero effort on your part. You never need to research individual stocks or decide when to buy or sell. All you have to do is invest as much as you can afford each month, then sit back and wait for your money to grow.

Becoming a stock market millionaire isn't easy, but it is possible. By taking advantage of the right investments and keeping a long-term outlook, you can earn more than you might think.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

campingworld
3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
 040822-dow-10-year
Down 6%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Dow Jones Today?
 Two people at a laptop_GettyImages-902863704
20% of Retirement Savers Risk Making This Dreadful Mistake
 two people sitting at a table looking at a laptop
2 Reasons Delaying Social Security Could Be a Risky Move
 Two people at a laptop_GettyImages-1343586116
Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Shiba Inu Burn Projections
Could Shiba Inu Burn Its Way to $0.01?
Person entering credit card info into a smartphone with a package sitting nearby
Shopify Announces a 10-for-1 Stock Split With an Unusual Provision
Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
Lightbulb
My Best Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services