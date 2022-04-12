Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will the Fed's Shrinking Balance Sheet Continue to Roil Markets?

By Bram Berkowitz - Apr 12, 2022 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Over the past several months, the planned shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet has contributed to the sell-off in the markets.
  • The Fed recently unveiled its plans to shed $95 billion in assets per month starting later this year.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors have been fearing how the Federal Reserve's planned shrinking of its balance sheet will impact markets.

The market recently got some much-needed insight into how much the Federal Reserve plans to shrink its balance sheet, which has ballooned to nearly $9 trillion in assets. This was largely due to the Fed's massive bond-buying program, which started at the beginning of the pandemic to ease the hard-hit economy.

In its recently disclosed March meeting minutes, the Fed said it plans to reduce its balance sheet by roughly $95 billion of assets per month later this year. That has the potential to cut its balance sheet by more than $1.1 trillion per year. Will markets continue to struggle when this massive effort begins?

Markets and the Fed's balance sheet

At the start of the pandemic, the Fed turned to quantitative easing (QE), which is the process of purchasing U.S. Treasury bills, mortgage-backed securities, and in some cases, other assets from the market. This has become a staple in its recession playbook.

The purpose of QE is to create an ultra-low-rate environment to support the economy with low borrowing costs and more liquidity. In QE, because the Fed is purchasing all of these bonds, it's reducing the supply in the open market, which drives bond prices up and yields down because bond prices and yields have an inverse relationship.

Size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

Source: Federal Reserve

The Fed started QE following the Great Recession and drove its balance sheet up to about $4.5 trillion of assets. It started to reduce its balance sheet in the years leading up to the pandemic. However, the surprise appearance of COVID-19 called for extreme and quick action, which led the Fed to nearly double its balance sheet to close to $9 trillion.

Now, however, with the job market strong and inflation surging, the Fed is moving quickly to raise its benchmark fed funds overnight lending rate and reduce its balance sheet. QE can inflate asset values, and the Fed will want to have this tool in its pocket for the next recession.

People sitting around different charts and graphs.

Image source: Getty Images.

For the Fed, shrinking its balance sheet, a process called quantitative tightening (QT), is not always so easy and can lead to chaos in the markets. The last time the Fed tried to shrink its balance sheet began at the end of 2017. But by 2019, the Fed decided to end its QT efforts after it apparently reduced it too quickly.

This led to an unexpected and rapid increase in U.S. overnight repo rates (chart below), which are short-term borrowing rates that allow investors to use U.S. Treasury Bills as collateral for cash needed in the short term. If it costs too much to borrow in the short term, it can create liquidity issues and disrupt markets.

Secured overnight financing rate.

Image source: Federal Reserve.

Will QT further harm markets?

It's hard to say exactly what impact QT will have on the markets. The Fed has essentially been warning the market of its intentions, which has led to a big sell-off. Because QE tends to provide more liquidity and be supportive of the stock market, it's only natural that QT does the opposite.

The Fed will try to engineer a soft landing and achieve its monetary goals without too much disruption. It also believes it's better prepared this time around to deal with liquidity issues.

But this is a massive undertaking, and the reduction of the Fed's balance sheet and most of the benchmark market indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Index, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are still well above where they were pre-pandemic. On the other hand, at its planned pace of a $95 billion asset reduction per month, the Fed will still need a good four or five years to return its balance sheet to pre-pandemic levels.

During that time, a lot of things could disrupt the Fed's plans or speed them up. Investors will want to be cognizant of QT as they invest and be careful about investing in companies with inflated valuations because these can take a hit as the Fed removes liquidity from the markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$13,711.00 (0.00%) $0.00
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Stock Quote
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPY
$439.92 (-1.71%) $-7.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
Beyond HP: 3 Other Top Warren Buffett Tech Stocks to Buy in April
 Post-it Notes -- GettyImages-664975134
Expecting a Tax Refund? 3 Dividend Stocks to Put on Your List
 Warehouse retail 2022 GettyImages-1146258987
Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off
 Computer printer 2022 GettyImages-1320400792
This New Buffett Buy Isn't the Only Stock Soaring Thursday Morning
 dow
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
476%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Shiba Inu Burn Projections
Could Shiba Inu Burn Its Way to $0.01?
Person entering credit card info into a smartphone with a package sitting nearby
Shopify Announces a 10-for-1 Stock Split With an Unusual Provision
Two people at a laptop_GettyImages-1343586116
Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services