Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Nike Stock Jumped Today

By Joe Tenebruso - Apr 14, 2022 at 7:13PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Two Wall Street firms think you should buy the footwear behemoth's shares.

What happened

Shares of Nike ( NKE 4.68% ) rose 4.7% on Thursday after two analysts issued bullish notes on the athletic apparel giant.  

So what

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss reiterated his overweight rating on Nike's stock. Following his meeting with management, he sees its share price rising roughly 23% to $164.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 infections that's driven Chinese authorities to reinstitute lockdowns in several major cities, Boss expects Nike's sales in China to strengthen in the fourth quarter. He also thinks the footwear titan's gross margin could improve, as consumer demand rebounds and inventory levels remain lean. 

A miniature gold bull is on top of keyboard button labeled buy.

Image source: Getty Images.

UBS analyst Jay Sole shared Boss' optimistic view of Nike's prospects. Sole repeated his buy rating on Nike's shares after talking with CFO Matt Friend. 

Sole expects Nike to generate robust e-commerce sales in North America. He also believes coronavirus-related disruptions are largely accounted for in Nike's somewhat conservative mid-single-digit sales growth forecast for fiscal 2022. Longer term, he sees the company's heavy spending on product development, supply chain improvements, and online channels driving "a multiyear period of above-average growth."

Now what

Nike's revenue rose 5% to $10.9 billion in the third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28. A 19% jump in digital sales helped to fuel the gains.

Better still, Nike's gross margin increased 1 percentage point to 46.6%, due in part to reduced discounting during the period. Higher direct sales, which tend to be more profitable than the company's wholesale business, also contributed to Nike's margin expansion.

If Boss and Sole are correct, investors can expect further improvements in these financial metrics in the coming quarters.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

NIKE, Inc. Stock Quote
NIKE, Inc.
NKE
$133.46 (4.68%) $5.97

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-628504820
This Is Why Nike Could Win Over the Long Term
 GettyImages-544734176
Nike Is Flexing Its Competitive Advantage
 sports athlete
Nike Has an Answer to Inflation
 2 on 2 Pickup Basketball Game
1 Current and 1 Future Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold Forever
 MFM_20220325
Is Investor Sentiment Turning a Corner?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A smiling person at a laptop_GettyImages-170014197
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
GettyImages-1321462048
Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks
Investor 51
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession
Growth 12
1 High-Conviction Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services