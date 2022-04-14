Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Restaurant Stocks Were Sizzling This Week

By Eric Volkman - Apr 14, 2022 at 7:11PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

With the retreat in the coronavirus that happened last year, both diners and investors are returning to the restaurant sector.

What happened

The restaurant industry, hardly an investor favorite in the thick of the pandemic, seemed to enjoy something of a comeback this week.

Several mainstays in the sector saw their share prices rise in the Monday-Thursday period, data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows. Dave & Buster's Entertainment ( PLAY 0.20% ) rose by almost 14%, for example, while BJ's Restaurants ( BJRI -1.99% ) advanced at a nearly 13% clip, and Chuy's Holdings ( CHUY -1.52% ) moved 7% higher. 

Two people laughing heartily while seated at a restaurant table.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The key reason for the renewed optimism is, sensibly enough, the apparent receding of the pandemic. With both cases and fatalities continuing to fall in many locations, many mask mandates have been rescinded. So consumers are now less fearful of catching COVID-19 in a public place (like the local restaurant they've been avoiding since 2020) and no longer have to worry about that annoying piece of cloth on their face.

Compounding that was an approving analyst note about one restaurant chain operator in particular. On Wednesday, Jefferies' (NYSE: JEF) Andy Barish reiterated his buy recommendation on Dave & Buster's at a $60 share price target. He did so on the basis of the company's $835 million deal for Main Event, which specializes in venues for family entertainment.

Although this acquisition wasn't exactly greeted warmly by investors when announced, Barish believes that it "will allow for more growth in strong [Dave & Buster's] markets such as the West Coast and East Coast given [the company's] domain knowledge and relatively limited exposure in those markets for Main Event."

Now what

But the BA.2 coronavirus sub-variant could wreak more havoc on a weary world, plus supply chain difficulties are impacting restaurants. Therefore the industry is far from out of the woods yet. Investors should be careful, then, and keep an eye on developments. BJ's, for example, is slated to publish its first-quarter results next Thursday, April 21.

 
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Stock Quote
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
PLAY
$45.98 (0.20%) $0.09
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Chuy's Holdings, Inc.
CHUY
$25.94 (-1.52%) $0.40
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Stock Quote
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJRI
$27.55 (-1.99%) $0.56

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

faces_14_455_r4-srgb-original
Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was a Bust Today
 22_02_09 A chef putting garnish on a dish _GettyImages-506292574
Why Dave & Buster's Stock Rallied 17% This Week
 22_02_18 A child eating a hamburger and fries _GettyImages-1173377117
Why Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Jumped as Much as 14.5% Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1311317318
Dave & Buster's Is Bouncing Back Faster Than You Think

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A smiling person at a laptop_GettyImages-170014197
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
GettyImages-1321462048
Nasdaq Is Down but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Nasdaq Stocks
Investor 51
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession
Growth 12
1 High-Conviction Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services