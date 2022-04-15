Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Reasons I'm Steering Clear of Shiba Inu's Metaverse

By Kristi Waterworth - Apr 15, 2022 at 9:00AM

Key Points

  • SHIB: The Metaverse is a new metaverse platform brought to us by the creators of the Shiba Inu cryptocoin.
  • It will have just over 100,000 virtual real estate lots available for purchase and resale.
  • Early buyers may well have scored a deal, but there are a lot of questions still unanswered.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

SHIB: The Metaverse recently opened land sales to certain NFT holders and will soon allow the general public to buy in. I'm not ready yet, and here's why.

There are several crypto coins featuring one of the internet's favorite dog breeds, the Shiba Inu, but only one is in the middle of an initial land sale for its new metaverse. SHIB: The Metaverse is a project born from the SHIBArmy, a community for holders of the Shiba Inu coin ( SHIB -0.35% ), as well as other coins and tokens belonging to the same ecosystem.

When I first heard they were launching their own metaverse with land available for purchase, my ears perked up. However, there are several reasons that I'm steering clear of picking up virtual real estate in SHIB: The Metaverse for the moment.

A parcel of land floats above a gridded plane.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. The lack of a developmental roadmap

Although members of the SHIB Discord assure me that they generally work without a net, I'm a relatively conservative investor (for someone who dabbles in cryptos and metaverse spaces). I like to see that there's a solid plan and that I can really sit down and put some numbers together about what the future of a platform might look like.

Unlike Decentraland ( MANA 0.24% ), which is documented to death and has been open to investors for many years, or The Sandbox ( SAND -0.04% ), whose creators have a long history in open-world game development, I don't yet see enough evidence to convince me that I understand what SHIB: The Metaverse will look like, or how it will behave.

This does matter when it comes to metaverse real estate. For example, some platforms will display everything that exists in the world around a real estate lot all at once, so you'll be standing in front of a metaverse coffee shop, but you'll be able to see the billboards across the street, the businesses next door, and so forth -- just like in real life. Others only render the specific parcel that you've chosen to explore, in which case, for example, a billboard company might not do so well because you can't really see anything but the one project you're engaging with.

I don't know which perspective the platform will offer, and I don't think there is anyone who does yet. The software developer hasn't been announced as of the writing of this article on April 13, 2022. For some metaverse real estate businesses, this detail may not matter, but for others, that's most of what does matter. For that reason alone, now is definitely not the time to buy. As they say, the devil is in the details. This is a detail that makes a huge difference.

2. It's not using its own coin

SHIB: The Metaverse was a great opportunity for a consistent utility to be finally granted to the Shiba Inu coin. Instead, metaverse property purchases are secured with a token called LEASH and purchased using Ethereum. The developers explain that this is because they intend to cash out all sales into stable coins (cryptos that are backed by a real-world currency), and they fear devaluing the Shiba Inu token.

Perhaps that's a real risk, but it's also a move that feels a bit like this project is still more in the idea phase and less in the practice phase. For a real estate investor, we need to know what we're buying, who we're buying it from, and what the vision is. A lack of documentation in a new world and the refusal to use its own native coin makes me think that this project has a way to go yet, despite the hype and the very real dedication of the SHIBArmy.

3. The SHIBArmy itself

A lot of cryptocurrencies develop their own followings. That's completely natural and normal, and it generates a sense of community. If there's no reason for people to hang around, a metaverse platform is simply an empty program with nothing in it. Having a pre-built community is absolutely a plus for this metaverse project.

However, it can also be problematic if you have too tight of a community that is still relatively small when launching real estate sales. Only a percentage of SHIBArmy members are going to be both interested and willing to purchase virtual real estate in this new world at this phase. Right now, the sales are limited to holders of Shiboshi NFTs, of which only 10,000 were created. This is, ironically, probably great for Shiboshi holders but may create too exclusive of a club to really power up a metaverse platform's real estate economy.

For now, I'm staying out of SHIB: The Metaverse

I do hold some SHIB coins and mostly bought them out of curiosity last year, but until I can see a more solid vision for what SHIB: The Metaverse wants to become, I can't endorse a purchase there. Once a game developer is secured and a clearer picture emerges of what kind of platform this is and how it will work, that story may change.

After all, we're real estate investors first. With that, we need to know that what we're buying is a property we can develop to our own strengths or have faith that someone will want to buy what we're holding. Buying these virtual lands blind may get you a decent price (provided the metaverse platform makes it), but it's the same as buying a piece of vacant land without knowing if you can run utilities to it or if it's ever been surveyed.

There are just too many unknowns to be able to get a solid picture of what these properties' highest and best uses really are and the expense that will be involved in developing them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Shiba Inu Stock Quote
Shiba Inu
SHIB
$0.00 (-0.35%) $0.00
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$3,014.65 (-0.24%) $-7.12
Decentraland Stock Quote
Decentraland
MANA
$2.12 (0.24%) $0.01
The Sandbox Stock Quote
The Sandbox
SAND
$2.78 (-0.04%) $0.00
Doge Killer Stock Quote
Doge Killer
LEASH

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people counting money on a table.
Want $300 in Dividends Every Month? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks
water works
3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face
Investor 51
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession
GettyImages-1312761835
Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services