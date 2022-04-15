Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Bad News for Disney, Discovery, Netflix: They're at "Peak Streaming"

By James Brumley - Apr 15, 2022 at 7:22AM

Key Points

  • Churn rates are expected to be enormous this year.
  • Consumers concede they're feeling overwhelmed by too many choices.
  • While not a death sentence for the streaming business, it's too big of a problem to simply ignore.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The industry is starting to show all the telltale signs of saturation, while customers are starting to question value.

Through the end of 2021, the streaming video industry was on fire. The introductions of Disney+ from Walt Disney ( DIS -1.42% ) and HBO Max from then-AT&T subsidiary Warner Media were embraced by a crowd of entertainment-starved consumers who had already been warmed up by Netflix ( NFLX -2.65% ). Pandemic-prompted lockdowns, of course, helped usher in this on-demand revolution.

If you think the industry's future is going to look anything like its recent past, however, think again. Data trickling in from several sources collectively says this high-growth phase is coming to a screeching halt. Investors may want to adjust their expectations accordingly, and double check that their on-demand video play is actually ready for what's starting to happen in earnest.

Two people sit on a couch watching television.

Image source: Getty Images.

4 budding problems for Disney, Netflix, and peers

As of their latest reported tallies, Disney, Netflix, Discovery ( DISCA ) -- the new owner of Warner Media and therefore HBO Max -- and Amazon Prime are collectively servicing around 630 million streaming subscriptions. Smaller and newer streaming services from Comcast, AMC Network ( AMCX -2.23% ), and Paramount ( PARA 0.47% ) ratchet that total up closer to 700 million. Certainly, there's overlap among those consumers, although not as much as you might think.

No matter how you count them, that still leaves more than six billion people on the planet who are not yet customers. Surely, these companies have a viable plan to bring at least some of them into their fold. 

Don't count on net subscriber growth being easy to come by from here, however. Adding paying customers going forward could prove shockingly tough. A quartet of recently posted data nuggets helps flesh this idea out.

The first of these nuggets is a new number from Nielsen. In its recently published State of Play report, the television ratings aggregator says despite the deluge of paid streaming services out there (on the order of 200, according to some counts), consumers are capping their streaming subscriptions. Two-thirds of U.S. streaming customers spend less than $30 per month, which adds up to four or fewer paid services. It's a number that seems to be stagnating following the swell during the early days of the pandemic.

Note that more than half of the consumers Nielsen surveyed explicitly said cost was the reason they didn't subscribe to more services.

The second piece of information to consider comes from accounting and consulting firm Deloitte. The company estimates that, on a global basis, 150 million streaming subscriptions will be cancelled this year with subscribers migrating to a competing streaming service. That could result in churn rates as high as 30% in some markets, a huge problem as it's cheaper to keep a customer than it is to win a new one. Deloitte suggests the cost of acquiring a new subscriber could be as high as $200 for some providers.

Third, in a survey of consumers who had cancelled a streaming service last year, S&P Global's media research arm Kagan determined that budgets weren't the top motivation for unsubscribing. Rather, the top complaint was a lack of total content on a particular platform, including Netflix and HBO Max, both of which sport massive content libraries. Curiously, these consumers' assessments follow the streaming industry's phase that saw most providers lose licensed third-party content to media companies looking to build their own direct-to-consumer platforms around their own shows and movies.

That strategy seems to have spread programming a little too thin across too many options, crimping perceived value for viewers.

Finally, both Nielsen and Deloitte agree that streaming customers are feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices out there with Nielsen reporting that 46% of viewers are struggling to find the programming they want in a sea of so many streaming platforms.

Don't shed your streaming-related stocks just yet, but ...

None of these data points are terribly alarming when viewed individually. But when you put them together, they paint a concerning picture. That picture says people are not only starting to question the price and value of their streaming services but feeling overwhelmed by too much choice. It's the sort of dynamic that sets the stage for customers to cancel their subscriptions en masse as Deloitte predicts will happen in 2022.

It's not an existential crisis just yet, to be clear. And for the record, nascent international expansion efforts will help most of these services grow in the foreseeable future.

However, it would be naive to ignore just how crowded this arena has become in the past few years and how that's starting to adversely impact it. Or as Nielsen succinctly put it, "The video streaming industry has reached a tipping point."

 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Walt Disney Company Stock Quote
The Walt Disney Company
DIS
$130.47 (-1.42%) $-1.88
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$341.13 (-2.65%) $-9.30
AMC Networks Inc. Stock Quote
AMC Networks Inc.
AMCX
$38.05 (-2.23%) $0.87
Comcast Corporation Stock Quote
Comcast Corporation
CMCSA
$47.58 (-0.69%) $0.33
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$3,034.13 (-2.46%) $-76.69
AT&T Inc. Stock Quote
AT&T Inc.
T
$19.54 (0.62%) $0.12
Paramount Global Stock Quote
Paramount Global
PARA
$36.41 (0.47%) $0.17
S&P Global Inc. Stock Quote
S&P Global Inc.
SPGI
$387.59 (-2.20%) $-8.72
Nielsen Holdings plc Stock Quote
Nielsen Holdings plc
NLSN
$27.40 (-0.44%) $0.12
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Stock Quote
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
DISCA

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

DISalicehatter
Are Disney's Theme Parks Entering a New Age of Growth?
 DIS purple ears
Disney World's Summertime Discount Is More Brilliant Than Desperate
 040522-hub
For All the Hype, Disney+ Subscribers Don't Completely Love the Streaming Service
 Screen Shot 2022-04-05 at 10.28.01 AM
Disney World's New Roller Coaster Is Bigger Than You Think
 GettyImages-1091407256
2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 51
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession
water works
3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face
GettyImages-1312761835
Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever
GettyImages-1303466068
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services