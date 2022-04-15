Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

By Marc Rapport - Apr 15, 2022 at 9:01AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These real estate stocks let the dividends do the driving.

Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. That includes, for instance, leasing equipment or participating in real estate partnerships in which you have no active management role.

For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

An overhead view of two people wearing yellow hard hats in a warehouse.

Image source: Getty Images.

Let's look at three promising real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs hold portfolios of income-producing properties and are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. That alone makes them good considerations for income stocks.

According to Nareit, REITs have outpaced inflation in all but two of the past 20 years. According to an article on the trade group's website:

REITs provide natural protection against inflation. Real estate rents and values tend to increase when prices do. This supports REIT dividend growth and provides a reliable stream of income even during inflationary periods.

Below are three to consider, each a prominent player in its specific real estate investing segment.

ARE Dividend Chart

ARE Dividend data by YCharts.

1. Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust ( CPT -0.26% ) is a Houston-based builder, owner, and manager of 170 apartment communities across the United States, with five more currently under development. With a market cap of about $17.5 billion, the company just joined the S&P 500. It is benefiting from the intense demand for apartments that allowed Camden to raise its rents by about 15% in the past year.

Camden has raised its dividend by more than 25% in the past five years and is currently yielding about 2.27% after declaring a payout of $0.94 per share for the first quarter of this year. The growing demand for housing in the hot markets where Camden operates should keep this performance strong going forward, too.

2. Prologis

Prologis ( PLD -1.39% ) is the billion-square-foot gorilla among REITs. That's how much warehouse space this San Francisco-based behemoth has in its 4,700 or so buildings around the world, including about 3,300 in the United States alone.

Red-hot demand has allowed Prologis to enjoy record rental growth and soaring revenue, and it has a long record of sharing the wealth. The company has raised its dividend by nearly 80% in the past five years, including a recent increase of about 25%, from $0.63 to $0.79 per share.

Even at that pace, the current yield is only about 1.91%, reflecting the high share price the market has bestowed on this logistics giant, whose market cap of about $122 billion places it among the largest REITs.

3. Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( ARE -1.07% ) has a powerful niche in a growing business. This San Diego-based REIT develops and leases laboratory and high-dollar office space, focusing on collaborative campuses in such high-tech hotspots as Boston, North Carolina's Research Triangle, the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, suburban Washington, D.C., and its own hometown.

Its tenants include major pharmaceutical and biotech operators, just for starters. Demand for such space has helped Alexandria generate the revenue to raise its dividend for a dozen years in a row, including by about 33% in the past five years. An annualized dividend of $4.60 per share is good for a yield of about 2.32% for this stock, which currently boasts a market cap of about $32 billion.

ARE Total Return Level Chart

ARE Total Return Level data by YCharts.

Active streams of passive income now and going forward

As the chart above shows, Camden and Prologis have easily beaten the S&P 500 in total return -- which combines dividends and share price -- for the past five years, while Alexandria has been close, and its yield of about 2.32% is well above the big index's current yield of about 1.37%.

These companies are established operators with long records of performing and even outperforming in competitive markets. Each would make a fine choice to provide reliable income along with nice growth prospects for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Camden Property Trust Stock Quote
Camden Property Trust
CPT
$164.62 (-0.26%) $0.43
Prologis, Inc. Stock Quote
Prologis, Inc.
PLD
$162.70 (-1.39%) $-2.30
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Stock Quote
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
ARE
$196.18 (-1.07%) $-2.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1091245836
Worried About a Stock Market Correction? 3 Stocks Likely To Recover
 A chart showing a steadily rising bar chart with a rocket ship.
3 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy For the Long Haul
 apartment furniture assembly
Is It Too Late To Buy Camden Property Trust?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people counting money on a table.
Want $300 in Dividends Every Month? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks
water works
3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face
Investor 51
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession
GettyImages-1312761835
Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services