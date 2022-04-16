Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Etsy Could Be a Breakout Stock This Year

By Keithen Drury - Apr 16, 2022 at 10:57AM

Key Points

  • The pandemic gave Etsy a customer boost, and it needs to hold onto those customers in order to grow.
  • A fee increase has upset many sellers on the platform.
  • Etsy's valuation is down significantly from its peak.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Even amid a seller strike, this company has solid prospects.

E-commerce, by design, involves a customer purchasing goods over the internet. This avenue often results in hardly any human interaction, unless something goes wrong. One e-commerce company whose mission is "to keep commerce human" contrasts with websites typically used to purchase goods online.

Etsy ( ETSY -1.43% ) is an online marketplace where individuals and businesses can open a digital store to sell customizable, handmade goods. COVID-19 drove a massive sales boost for the company as it became the go-to place to purchase face masks in the early stages of the pandemic. The business captured millions of new shoppers over the past two years, but the stock is down over 60% from its all-time high as the market reevaluates pandemic-boosted stocks. Could now be the right time to add or start a position in Etsy stock?

Person opening a package and smiling while looking at item.

Image source: Getty Images.

Solid financial footing

The biggest question Etsy investors must ask is: Has it maintained the customers it acquired during the pandemic? One of the most relevant metrics Etsy tracks is its "habitual buyers" designation. These are customers who spend a total of at least $200 over six separate or more spending days across a rolling 12-month period. At the end of 2019, Etsy had 2.5 million habitual buyers, but that number shot up to 6.5 million in 2020 and 8.1 million in 2021. All eyes will be on this number with each new earnings report over the coming year -- expect the stock to get hammered if it slips.

Etsy also has to worry about product stagnation. If buyers come and only find the same items as their previous search, they could quickly grow bored with the platform. Fortunately, Etsy saw a solid 21.4% uptick in active sellers from 2020 to 2021. New sellers bring new products and ideas, giving customers a fresh selection to choose from. Etsy's acquisition of Depop and Elo7 also added another 2.2 million sellers, giving the company more exposure to different corners of the market in Brazil (Elo7) and fashion resale (Depop).

Overall, 2021 was a solid year for Etsy. Gross merchandise sales (GMS) rose 31.2% to $13.5 billion, and revenue was up 35.0% to $2.3 billion. It is a profitable business, generating $494 million in net income for the year, resulting in a solid 21% net margin.

Looking forward to 2022, Etsy expects first-quarter revenue of $578 million at the midpoint, up just 5% year over year. With such a stark deceleration in its growth, Etsy is looking for ways to increase sales.

What's next?

The general sentiment for Etsy stock is: "What's next?" The largest sale and customer surge it likely will ever experience has already occurred, and investors are wondering if there is much room for the company to grow. While this is a logical thought process, Etsy is far from done.

Starting April 11, Etsy's marketplace transaction fee went up from 5% to 6.5%. This 30% increase in fees is expected to generate more revenue and profit for the company, although Etsy did pledge to spend the extra revenue on marketing and other seller tools.

Person shipping a package.

Image source: Getty Images.

Not everyone is on board with this change. Some sellers are striking as of this writing by putting their shops on vacation mode from April 11 to April 18. The strike could potentially delay customer orders and result in lost sales. Etsy will need to mend its relationship with sellers, or challenges like this may become more common.

Etsy is also expanding to different geographic locations like the United Kingdom and Germany. In the fourth quarter, 44% of GMS came from non-U.S. areas, showing the brand has a global presence. With sellers creating the inventory for buyers, the country's culture and demand drive product development, not Etsy. This colossal advantage will help the company excel as it expands internationally.

Is Etsy stock a buy?

Etsy's valuation is near a multiyear low when assessed from a free cash flow perspective.

ETSY Price to Free Cash Flow Chart

Data by YCharts.

This relatively low valuation should give investors confidence they aren't purchasing the stock at inflated prices.

Investors should also keep their eyes on Etsy when it reports earnings sometime around the beginning of May. There isn't a lot of confidence in the stock, so any revenue or earnings beat may send it spiking. In particular, I'll be watching its GMS and active buyers. These two metrics will tell the story behind how much customers are sticking with Etsy.

Its stock is a buy here, but I can understand if potential investors want to wait until first-quarter earnings are reported to ensure the business is still heading in the right direction. I am confident in Etsy's business model and think it makes an excellent candidate for a stock with significant 2022 recovery potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Etsy, Inc. Stock Quote
Etsy, Inc.
ETSY
$115.79 (-1.43%) $-1.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1345339933
Here's Why One of Etsy's Latest Moves May Be Worth Billions
 GettyImages-1222764950
Why Peter Lynch Would Love Etsy
 A woman cutting fabric in front of a computer
Why Etsy Stock Dropped 20% in March
 GettyImages-1319565513 (1)
Why Investors Should Be Excited About Etsy's $2 Trillion Opportunity
 Two Ladies in Athleisure Gear
2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

warehouse overhead view
Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income
GettyImages-1189618227
How Bad Is This News for Moderna?
Work From Home Laptop Businesswoman Wheelchair Coffee Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Auto parts store customer
3 Best Stock-Split Candidates on the Planet After Alphabet and Amazon

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services