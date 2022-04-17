Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

By Will Ebiefung - Apr 17, 2022 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • Terra is a leading cryptocurrency with massive real-world utility.
  • Decentraland is an early mover in the multibillion dollar blockchain-based metaverse opportunity.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Searching for crypto investments with huge potential? Look no further than Terra and Decentraland.

Crypto has been off to a rough start in 2022, down 14% to $1.9 trillion so far this year. While no one knows when the sector will recover, now might be a good time to buy quality assets at a discount. Let's explore why Terra ( LUNA 0.63% ) and Decentraland ( MANA -1.25% ) could make great additions to your portfolio. 

1. Terra

Terra is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate stablecoins, which are crypto tokens pegged to the value of real-world currencies like the U.S. dollar or euro. With a market cap of $29 billion, the asset is wildly successful. And its unique design could help it continue attracting users.

Dollar symbol as a bull eye

Image source: Getty Images.

Crypto assets are ideal for people who value financial privacy and decentralization. But they come with a drawback: volatility. While the sector has trended upwards over the long term, it has been a wild and bumpy ride. Terra's stablecoins help solve this problem. 

The network has two classes of native tokens: TERRA and LUNA. TERRA represents a suite of stablecoins pegged to real-world currencies. LUNA is a complementary token designed to absorb the volatility of the stablecoins, meaning it grows based on the platform's uptake. Terra's practical and easy-to-understand use cases position it for long-term success in the competitive cryptocurrency industry. 

2. Decentraland 

Described as interconnected virtual realities, the metaverse could revolutionize how we use the internet. Decentraland is helping pioneer this concept through blockchain technology. And its early-mover's advantage and impressive real-world partnerships position it for long-term success in this exciting opportunity.

According to analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence, the metaverse could grow to become an $800 billion market by 2024, encompassing gaming, live entertainment, and social media. Blockchain technology is well-suited to this industry because its native tokens can serve as in-game currencies, while non-fungible tokens (NFTs) serve as digital proof of ownership, setting the stage for a dynamic virtual economy. 

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is one of the first cryptocurrencies to explore metaverse development. Its platform comprises 90,601 parcels of virtual real estate called LAND, where individual users can customize games and other experiences. 

So far, Decentraland has attracted some high-profile partners, including fast-fashion giant Forever21, which opened a temporary storefront in its metaverse in late March. Decentraland also partnered with Samsung to create a virtual space modeled on one of its stores. While these big companies are likely just testing the waters, it could be the beginning of a more expansive push into more complex metaverse offerings. 

Which asset is best for you?

Terra and Decentraland are both great ways to bet on a crypto rebound, but they serve different investment strategies. As the ninth-largest cryptocurrency, Terra is an established platform with a widely adopted use case that could give it long-term stability. On the other hand, Decentraland (the 33rd largest crypto) is likely at an earlier stage of its development, giving it more room to grow with potentially higher risks. 

 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Terra Stock Quote
Terra
LUNA
$81.49 (0.63%) $0.51
Decentraland Stock Quote
Decentraland
MANA
$2.13 (-1.25%) $0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyGrowthChart
3 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Shiba Inu
 GettyImages-1312761835
Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever
 digital coins
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
 Young woman at a desk using a PC and tablet computer simultaneously
Why Terra Was Up by Almost 8% Late on Tuesday
 GettyImages-1325954100
My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Penny Coin Stock Chart Newspaper Invest Price Target Getty
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 by 2023?
Investor 41
Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
Work From Home Laptop Businesswoman Wheelchair Coffee Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
GettyImages-retirement jar
3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services