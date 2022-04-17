Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Multibillion-Dollar Utility Upgrades are On the Way, You Will Pay For Them

By The Daily Upside - Apr 17, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Tired of all the cost-of-living increases these days? Strap in, this one may well drive you spark raving mad. US utility companies are on track to...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Tired of all the cost-of-living increases these days? Strap in, this one may well drive you spark raving mad.

US utility companies are on track to spend $140 billion this year and in 2023, the most since 2000, when industry group Edison Electric Institute started keeping track. The costs, which should come as no shock, will soon zap your wallet.

Nothing's Shocking

Let's face it, America's power grid ain't what it used to be. Much of the grid was built not long after the Second World War, and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ACSE) found last year that 70% of transmission lines are in the sunset years of their 50-year lifespans. Like Lebron James, the grid still gets the job done -- but may require some time off every now and then. Unfortunately, there's a lot more at stake in keeping the power grid up and running than any NBA game.

Earlier this year, a review of federal data by The Wall Street Journal found there were 180 major grid outages in 2020, compared to less than two dozen in 2000. The average utility customer dealt with eight hours of energy disruption, double the amount in 2013 when the government started tracking outage durations. Climate change hasn't exactly helped, with weather-related outages topping 100 for the first time in 2020. So, no wonder utilities are spending so much on upgrades, just don't expect to escape pitching in:

  • In 2021, the average retail electricity price for US residential customers rose to 13.72 cents per kilowatt-hour, the highest price since 2008, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
  • Data firm Sector & Sovereign Research forecasts average residential utility bills will increase 2.5% to 3% every year for the next several years because of higher capital investment. More increases will likely come from high gas prices. For most of the last decade, residential utility bills were flat, well below the rate of inflation.

Short at the Register: Even with all the new capital investments, the ASCE forecasts the US will face a $200 billion funding gap for what's needed to improve the grid and meet renewable targets in 2029. Hopefully, the grid's older transmission lines will have joined Lebron in retirement by that time.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Tech Startups Face Widespread Stock Sell-Offs
 featured-daily-upside-image
Paul Singer's Hedge Fund in Talks to Sell AC Milan for €1 Billion
 featured-transcript-logo
BeyondSpring, Inc. (BYSI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 MFM_20220409
Helping Investors Understand Cash Flow
 featured-daily-upside-image
BlackRock Sparkles, JP Morgan Fizzles to Kick off Earnings Season

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Engineer Checking Gas Pipeline at Construction Site.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
dividend getty fool 2
Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years
Veterinarian Dog Clinic Diagnostic Drug Healthcare Pet Insurance Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A person mopping a floor_GettyImages-1275938073
How to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services