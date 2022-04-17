Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Paul Singer's Hedge Fund in Talks to Sell AC Milan for €1 Billion

By The Daily Upside - Apr 17, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This is a message to the owners of the New York Jets: winning leads to more money. Try it out. Just look at US hedge fund Elliott Management, now...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

This is a message to the owners of the New York Jets: winning leads to more money. Try it out.

Just look at US hedge fund Elliott Management, now on the cusp of selling a top Italian soccer team acquired on the cheap four years ago for hundreds of millions in gains.

The Calm Before the Score

A global brand with a proud history of Italian and European championships, AC Milan was in disarray when Elliott took over in 2018. The Rossoneri (red and blacks) landed in the middle of the domestic table for several years and fell out of the prestigious Champions League reserved for the best clubs in Europe.

When AC Milan's cash-strapped Chinese owners defaulted on a €32 million payment, Elliott -- which had loaned them €300 million -- seized control for an effective value of about €400 million. Elliott's founder, the famed investor Paul Singer, has been called a "vulture capitalist" by critics for hunting for distressed firms to flip for a profit, but it's hard to fault what happened next. The $38 billion hedge fund immediately injected AC Milan with €50 million and decided the team needed to win games to unlock value for its new owners. It worked:

  • Elliott greenlit the purchase of talent, from youngster Theo Hernández (acquired from Spain's Real Madrid for €20 million) to wise-cracking veteran statesman Zlatan Ibrahimović, who has remained a decent goal scorer at 40. Last year, AC Milan finished second in Italy's Serie A, and this year are battling crosstown rivals Inter Milan for the title.
  • According to estimates by Calcio e Finanza, AC Milan's revenue is on track to top €300 million for the first time in the 2021-22 fiscal year, up from €260 million in 2020-21. Investcorp -- a Gulf-based private equity firm with €42 billion in assets under management -- is in exclusive talks to buy the club for €1 billion or more, according to the Financial Times.

Speaking of Distressed Owners: After a bid by the Chicago's Ricketts family, which owns the Cubs baseball team, American billionaire and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has emerged as a leading contender to buy English soccer giants Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who put the team up for sale under the pressure of international sanctions.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Multibillion-Dollar Utility Upgrades are On the Way, You Will Pay For Them
 featured-daily-upside-image
Tech Startups Face Widespread Stock Sell-Offs
 featured-transcript-logo
BeyondSpring, Inc. (BYSI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 MFM_20220409
Helping Investors Understand Cash Flow
 featured-daily-upside-image
BlackRock Sparkles, JP Morgan Fizzles to Kick off Earnings Season

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Engineer Checking Gas Pipeline at Construction Site.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
dividend getty fool 2
Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years
Veterinarian Dog Clinic Diagnostic Drug Healthcare Pet Insurance Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A person mopping a floor_GettyImages-1275938073
How to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services