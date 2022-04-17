Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Tech Startups Face Widespread Stock Sell-Offs

By The Daily Upside - Apr 17, 2022 at 10:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If billion-dollar tech start-ups have gone from ultra-rare unicorns to overpopulated invasive species, then 2022 may mark the start of open hunting...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

If billion-dollar tech start-ups have gone from ultra-rare unicorns to overpopulated invasive species, then 2022 may mark the start of open hunting season.

Just like public company big brothers such as Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon face major stock slumps to begin the year, venture-backed private tech start-ups are seeing the valuation of their shares sink in private trading.

Silicon Peaks and Valleys

In 2020, start-ups proved to be the winner of the pandemic, scoring a record $166 billion in funding, according to Pitchbook data. Last year, start-ups not only surpassed that record, but nearly doubled it, raising nearly $330 billion, according to Pitchbook, and minting a record 340 new unicorns along the way.

But what goes up must come down. Market volatility is spooking investors, creating a chasm between prices sought by buyers and sellers and prompting a steep sell-off, and start-ups are beginning to feel the sting:

  • Zanbato, a private share trading platform, says its index that tracks over 100 of the most widely traded private companies just posted its first negative quarter since early in the pandemic, the platform told the Financial Times.
  • Forge Global, a major venue for trading in private start-ups, told the FT prices of companies on its platform plummeted nearly 20% in February and March compared to the final quarter of 2021.

For reference, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 15% so far this year, while Cathie Wood's slavishly tech-devoted ARK Innovation ETF is down an eye-watering 38% so far in 2022, and down over 50% in the past 12 months.

The Silver Lining?: Where one man sees disaster, another may see opportunity. While venture capitalists are slowing dealmaking in comparison to last year, investment activity is still above historical norms. "We see this as an opportunity," Hans Swildens, chief executive of the private secondary trading market-focused Industry Ventures, told the FT. "You want to buy when the market is down."



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Multibillion-Dollar Utility Upgrades are On the Way, You Will Pay For Them
 featured-daily-upside-image
Paul Singer's Hedge Fund in Talks to Sell AC Milan for €1 Billion
 featured-transcript-logo
BeyondSpring, Inc. (BYSI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 MFM_20220409
Helping Investors Understand Cash Flow
 featured-daily-upside-image
BlackRock Sparkles, JP Morgan Fizzles to Kick off Earnings Season

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Engineer Checking Gas Pipeline at Construction Site.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
dividend getty fool 2
Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years
Veterinarian Dog Clinic Diagnostic Drug Healthcare Pet Insurance Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A person mopping a floor_GettyImages-1275938073
How to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services