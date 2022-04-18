Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

By Rick Munarriz - Apr 18, 2022 at 8:40AM

Key Points

  • Earnings season hasn't been kind to Netflix, and the stock plunged 22% the day after its last financial update.
  • Netflix reports on Tuesday, and analysts see a sharp decline in earnings, with revenue climbing a modest 11% for the first quarter.
  • Expectations are low, but the upside is there if viewers are accepting the recent monthly rate increase.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The leading streaming service reports telltale financial results on Tuesday.

There's no denying that Netflix ( NFLX -2.65% ) investors are in a bad place these days. Shares of the company behind the leading streaming service have been cut in half -- down 51% -- since peaking north of $700 just five months ago. 

Netflix stock will be on the move this week. It reports financial results for its first quarter shortly after the market closes on Tuesday. Will the shares keep sinking with another uninspiring report, or has Netflix fallen so far down that even a ho-hum performance will send the stock higher?

Let's get you up to speed ahead of an important event for the company that put premium video streaming on the map more than a dozen years ago.

A person channel surfing with a layer of concern.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bad momentum

The last time Netflix posted fresh financials, it didn't go so well. The stock plummeted 22% the day after it posted its fourth-quarter results in mid-January. Netflix fell just short of the revenue and subscriber guidance it unveiled three months earlier. It's a stunning shortfall, since the fourth quarter delivered Squid Game, the most-watched TV series on the platform, as well as its two most-viewed films with Red Notice and Don't Look Down

Netflix held up better on the bottom line, but its guidance also proved problematic. After adding nearly 8.3 million subscribers during the fourth quarter, Netflix was modeling just 2.5 million in net additions through the first three months of this year. Seasonality is a factor, but Netflix still tacked on nearly 4 million net streaming additions worldwide in the first quarter of last year. 

It's not just the subscriber growth guidance that proved to be concerning earlier this year. Netflix saw 10% in year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter that it will make official on Tuesday afternoon, its weakest top-line showing since 2012. Analysts figured that they were playing it safe with a 13% increase heading into the January financial update, but that wasn't the case. The earnings outlook at the time called for a profit of $2.86 a share, well below both the $3.75 it earned a year earlier and the $3.45 the Wall Street pros were expecting. 

Where do those same analysts stand now, heading into the actual moment of truth? The consensus estimate calls for Netflix to earn $2.90 a share, just ahead of the company's own target. Wall Street's betting on revenue to climb by a slightly better-than guided 10.7% to hit $7.93 billion. Three months ago, Netflix was forecasting $7.903 billion on the top line.

Netflix is no longer a lock to lowball its reality. It has fallen short on subscriber guidance five times over the past three years. But it has increased prices in the U.S. and other select markets, and if customers don't flinch, we could be eyeing a healthy quarter with an even heartier outlook for the current period. 

It's probably too soon for some recent Netflix initiatives in gaming and e-commerce to start paying off, but Netflix could also offer some encouraging words on that front. The stock has been shaved in half since mid-November. It's not going to take a lot of good -- or even not-so-bad -- news to send the shares higher.

Netflix is also surprisingly cheap, even on an earnings basis. Netflix is not trading for 24 times next year's projected earnings. Even with the platform investing heavily in fresh content, there are plenty of analysts out there seeing a strong recovery on the bottom line starting in the second half of this year. This is still a growth niche, and Netflix remains the lead horse among streaming services stocks. Expectations and market enthusiasm may be low heading into this week's critical performance update, but Netflix has a history of making naysayers pay for dismissing the investment. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$341.13 (-2.65%) $-9.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Netflix front desk singapore
Where Will Netflix's Next 200 Million Subscribers Come From?
 watch tv
3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week
 Clock time to buy stocks
Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
 GettyImages-streaming on a tablet
3 Reasons Consumers Cancel Streaming Services
 GettyImages-1299850801
Does Netflix Have a Cash Problem?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Engineer Checking Gas Pipeline at Construction Site.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Veterinarian Dog Clinic Diagnostic Drug Healthcare Pet Insurance Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Getty - man in wheelchair
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
dividend getty fool 2
Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services