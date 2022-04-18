Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

By Rekha Khandelwal - Apr 18, 2022 at 8:43AM

Key Points

  • ExxonMobil's efforts to improve its performance and reduce debt are yielding results.
  • The company has the potential to generate as much as two-thirds of its operating cash flow from low-carbon solutions by 2050.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Is the oil giant ready to reclaim its leadership position?

 

After some really challenging times, ExxonMobil ( XOM 1.18% ) seems to be moving in the right direction. The pandemic-driven destruction of demand for oil and gas hurt ExxonMobil more than other oil companies, partly because of its high debt burden and capital investments. But its efforts to set things right, combined with stronger oil prices, have driven the company out of the mess to a large extent.

Let's discuss how ExxonMobil envisions itself a decade from now.

ExxonMobil's drive to improve performance

As the chart shows, ExxonMobil historically produced higher return on invested capital than its peers. Though returns fell across the board in 2020, ExxonMobil's returns fell more than that of other oil giants. In fact, the company's returns started to fall in 2019 even before the pandemic.

XOM Return on Invested Capital Chart

XOM return on invested capital. Data by YCharts.

But ExxonMobil once again generated peer-leading returns in 2021, thanks to the several steps that it took to improve its performance and address investors' key concerns. These include structural cost reductions, a focus on high-value products, and investing in competitively advantaged projects. This allowed ExxonMobil to repay $20 billion of its debt last year.

ExxonMobil's break-even oil price -- the Brent crude price needed for the company to generate positive cash from operations -- has fallen to $41 per barrel. That means it can generate positive cash from its operations if Brent crude is above just $41 per barrel. And the cash generated will rise when oil prices are higher.

2021 Cash Flow From Operations.

Image source: ExxonMobil. IOCs = International Oil Companies.

ExxonMobil's efforts significantly improved its cash flow from operations in 2021 compared to the last three years. The growth in Exxon's cash from operations was higher than its top peers. In 2021, ExxonMobil's cash flow from operations grew more than 200% over 2020 -- higher percentage growth than its peers. The international oil companies (IOCs) in the chart above include Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies. The growth was higher not only over 2020, but also over 2019 and 2018 -- periods well before the pandemic. 

Clean energy solutions

In response to the changing energy-market conditions, ExxonMobil is increasing its focus on low-carbon energy solutions. The company believes that it has the potential to generate substantial cash flows from low-carbon businesses a decade from now.

ExxonMobil's capex and cash flows under net zero scenario.

Image source: ExxonMobil. IEA = International Energy Agency. NZE = net zero emissions.

ExxonMobil's focus areas in low-carbon solutions include carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and biofuels. The above chart shows ExxonMobil's capital expenditures and operating cash flow based on management's estimates under the International Energy Agency's 2050 Scenario for Net Zero Emissions. ExxonMobil could be generating as much as two-thirds of its operating cash flow from low-carbon solutions by 2050.

It is important to note that this modeled scenario highlights ExxonMobil's flexibility to shift to clean energy projects, should they become more attractive in terms of returns than its traditional oil and gas business. That does not mean that the company will shift to this mix, and any progress to this end will largely depend on the expected returns from Exxon's traditional businesses versus low-carbon solutions.

For shareholders, the improvement in ExxonMobil's operational performance and debt levels, as well as its potential to transition to clean energy solutions, are both welcome news.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
$87.83 (1.18%) $1.02
BP p.l.c. Stock Quote
BP p.l.c.
BP
$31.29 (0.26%) $0.08
Chevron Corporation Stock Quote
Chevron Corporation
CVX
$171.59 (-0.05%) $0.08
TotalEnergies Stock Quote
TotalEnergies
TTE
$50.90 (-0.27%) $0.14
Royal Dutch Shell plc Stock Quote
Royal Dutch Shell plc
SHEL
$57.11 (0.12%) $0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1305183906
Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?
 offshore oil platform energy getty
My Top Energy Stock to Buy in April
 GettyImages-oil-workers-derrick
Better Oil Stock: ExxonMobil vs. Diamondback Energy
 Water Faucet Utility Basic Need Good Service Getty
3 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for at Least 140 Consecutive Years
 Two engineers discussing with oil refinery in the background.
Think Higher Oil Prices Are Here to Stay? 3 Top Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Engineer Checking Gas Pipeline at Construction Site.
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Veterinarian Dog Clinic Diagnostic Drug Healthcare Pet Insurance Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Getty - man in wheelchair
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
dividend getty fool 2
Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services