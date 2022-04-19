Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Well Do You Know Your 401(k) Match? Answer These 3 Questions to Find Out

By Kailey Hagen - Apr 19, 2022 at 6:05AM

Key Points

  • Understanding your company's 401(k)-matching formula is key for getting the most out of your match.
  • You should also understand the vesting schedule, especially if you plan to quit your job soon.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Knowing these answers can help you squeeze the most out of your 401(k) match.

A 401(k) match is one of the sweetest perks an employer can offer, but if you're just throwing a random sum into your account each month, you might be missing out on an opportunity to earn more. Familiarizing yourself with the terms of your 401(k) match is key to squeezing the most out of this benefit. Here are a few questions to ask yourself to see how much you already know.

1. How does your company's 401(k) match work?

A 401(k) match is based on a formula, which varies from company to company. Most commonly, employers will give you either $1 or $0.50 for every dollar you contribute to your 401(k), up to a certain percentage of your salary.

Two businesspeople discussing a document.

Image source: Getty Images.

This formula can change over time, and your employer can suspend it also, but you'll usually have some warning before this happens.

If you hope to claim your 401(k) match for 2022, you must be sure to contribute enough money this year. Once 2022 is over, the opportunity to earn that match is gone forever, though you can still set aside funds in your 401(k) to earn your match for subsequent years.

2. How much is your 401(k) match worth?

Since a 401(k) match is usually tied to your salary, everyone's match is a little different. Once you know your company's matching formula, it's pretty easy to figure out your maximum match.

If you qualify for a dollar-for-dollar match on up to 3% of your income and you make $50,000 per year, your maximum match would be 3% of your income, or $1,500. You'd have to contribute $1,500 of your own money, and then your employer would do the same. If you had a $0.50 on the dollar match up to 6% of your income, you'd also get up to $1,500 from your employer, but you'd have to contribute $3,000 of your own money first.

You're always welcome to contribute even more to your 401(k). The maximum contribution for 2022 is $20,500, or $27,000 if you're 50 or older. But if you exceed the income cap used in your matching formula, you won't get any additional cash from your employer.

3. What's your 401(k)'s vesting schedule?

All 401(k)s with matches have vesting schedules that determine when you're eligible to keep your match if you leave the company. While immediate vesting is an option with some companies, most require you to work for the employer for a few years before you become vested.

The two most common types of vesting schedules are cliff and graded. Cliff vesting schedules don't allow you to keep any of your employer match if you quit before you've worked for the company for a set number of years -- usually three or less.

Graded vesting schedules release your employer-matched funds to you gradually over time. You might get to keep 20% of your funds if you quit after one year, 40% after two years, and so on. Vesting schedules like these can be a bit longer -- up to six years in some cases.

The vesting schedule shouldn't be a problem for you if you've already been with your employer for a long time. But if you're new or thinking about leaving after a few years, it's a good idea to understand the vesting schedule so you can weigh the potential effects of your decision on your finances.

If you don't know the answer to any of the above questions, talk with your company's HR department. Record the information somewhere so that you'll have it on hand for later and keep an eye out for any future changes to your matching formula.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A person with a serious expression at a laptop holding a document_GettyImages-1335063468
Botched Your Social Security Filing? Here's How to Redeem Yourself.
 Senior man and woman, social security superimposed over dollar bill
The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70
 Happy person sitting at home thinking with pen and paper.
Are You Maximizing Your Roth IRA? Answer 3 Key Questions to Find Out
 Buffett TMF
3 Benefits to Investing Like Warren Buffett That Can Elevate Your Portfolio
 Man thinking at kitchen table
Should You Buy Dividend Stocks in Your Roth IRA?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
461%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-537534375
How Likely Is a Real Estate Market Crash?
Couple Meeting With Real Estate Agent Buy House Listing Fee Mortgage Getty
I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy
A production worker in full protective clothing holding a computer chip with tweezers
2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
16756851854_91c8a910c8_k
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services