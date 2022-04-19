Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Roku Stock Jumped Today

By Joe Tenebruso - Apr 19, 2022 at 4:43PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

One investment bank thinks the streaming leader's shares are poised for a rebound.

What happened 

Shares of Roku ( ROKU 8.22% ) climbed 8.2% on Tuesday, following positive analyst commentary.  

So what

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett placed a buy rating on Roku's stock. He sees the digital media platform's share price soaring to $188. If he's correct, shareholders could enjoy gains of roughly 60% from the stock's current price near $117.

A person is looking at stock charts on laptop and desktop computers.

Image source: Getty Images.

Crockett noted that Roku's stock price suffered a violent decline after reaching a 52-week high of $490.76 in late July. That corresponded with the stock market's "wicked turn" against premium-priced growth stocks, according to Crockett. Roku's fourth-quarter revenue shortfall and tepid sales forecast for 2022 also didn't help. 

That said, Crockett believes the stock's plunge is presenting investors with an intriguing buying opportunity. He argued that Roku is well positioned as a "gatekeeper" within the global shift from traditional TV platforms to streaming options. Thus, he expects the company to grow sales at a healthy clip in the coming year.

Now what

Crockett is correct in that Roku is well situated to benefit from the migration of ad dollars to streaming platforms. Its over 60 million active customer accounts and nearly 20 billion streaming hours in Q4 alone make Roku a valued advertising partner for marketers.

However, Roku is facing intensified competition from well-heeled rivals, including Amazon.com, which debuted new smart TVs in September. Roku's ability to compete effectively with Amazon and other streaming giants will go a long way toward determining whether its stock can climb to Crockett's lofty price forecast.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$116.78 (8.22%) $8.87
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$3,162.31 (3.49%) $106.61

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor 37
Bargain Hunting: 2 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
 Streaming
2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street
 Person relaxes on inflatable lounger in garden at home
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
 Green arrow rising over the numbers 2022.
Why Roku Stock Just Popped
 investor-looking-stock-charts-devices-getty
Down 46% in 2022, Can Roku Get Off the Sofa?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-537534375
How Likely Is a Real Estate Market Crash?
Investor 55
Missed Out on Shiba Inu? This Crypto Could Hit $1 Million by 2030
16756851854_91c8a910c8_k
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
1. gold coins hexagons
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services