Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Reasons This Growth Stock Can Survive a 2022 Market Crash

By Jason Hawthorne - Apr 20, 2022 at 6:32AM

Key Points

  • The number of civilians killed by law enforcement is very high in the U.S.
  • Most everyone can agree that reducing that number is a worthy goal.
  • That desire and understated growth make Axon Enterprise a good candidate to weather market volatility.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There's one reason the company could actually get stronger.

Growth stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few months and shares of the most popular names are well off their highs. Many pundits are wondering if a market crash is ahead. No one knows.

Axon Enterprise ( AXON 6.27% ) is poised to weather any storm and may actually benefit if the economy sours. The company is down almost 40% from its peak, but there are several reasons shareholders can feel confident holding for the long term.

Two police officers standing by their cars and smiling.

Image source: Getty Images.

One statistic that no one likes

In the U.S., civilians are killed by law enforcement at a much higher rate than in any other country. There are plenty of potential explanations as to why this happens. No matter why you might think the number is so high, reducing it is something just about everyone can agree on.

Graph showing police killings in U.S. are much higher than other countries.

Data sourced: World Bank; U.S. Census Bureau; NBCUniversal; Office for National Statistics (UK); StatCan; Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek; Australian Bureau of Statistics; Deutsche Welle; Statistics New Zealand; CBC/Radio-Canada; Axios; Prison Policy Initiative; AIC; New Zealand Police; Mapping Police Violence. Chart by author.

That's why Axon's products are in demand. They represent one tool that can help bring this number down. It isn't just the non-lethal electrical weapons driving adoption. The company also provides body cameras and a service that helps society to find the truth in emotionally charged situations.

Axon's Evidence.com cloud-based platform stores and organizes all of the video captured by its body cameras. Despite being treated as convincing evidence, eyewitness testimony -- especially of participants -- is notoriously unreliable. A recording helps solve that -- a win for everyone.

A better way to look at growth

Those are just some of the reasons Axon has experienced robust growth over the past decade. Revenue has grown 25%, on average, every year since 2012. But there may be a better way to assess just how fast its products are being adopted.

Axon can only recognize revenue as services are delivered. That means on a multiyear contract, sales only show up one year at a time. However, its backlog holds all sales to be delivered in the future, which makes it a better representation of real growth. And it's outpacing revenue by a lot.

Graph showing backlog growing faster than revenue.

Data source: Axon Enterprise. Chart by author.

The growth is especially pronounced in its software and services segment -- the one with Evidence.com. Although backlog isn't quite money in the bank -- contracts can usually be cancelled with some penalty paid by customers -- it's hard to imagine law enforcement agencies having equipment like body cameras but not paying to use it. That said, management does list municipal budgeting as a risk to realizing the future revenue.

A downturn might actually help Axon's business

The World Economic Forum has found empirical evidence that crime increases during a recession. And market crashes often occur when recessions are imminent.

That's not to say that Axon shareholders should welcome a recession. It's just another reason not to fear one if it happens. 

In a world of strongly held opposing views, Axon sells a product that can unite people around a common goal. Its business is good, but growth is understated by traditional metrics. That alone would make it an enticing candidate for a portfolio.

The fact that the company could actually get stronger if the economy turns south should put it near the top of the list for investors who want growth but fear the current market environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Axon Enterprise Stock Quote
Axon Enterprise
AXON
$130.00 (6.27%) $7.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Working in a Command Center
This Quote From Axon's CFO Should Have Investors Ready to Buy
 featured-transcript-logo
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Officer Talking With Two Younger Kids
Could This Metric Trigger a Major Rebound for Axon?
 Axon_TASER_Bolt_2_Design
Axon's Next Growth Product Is Here
 Analyst supporting a rising stock arrow
Why Axon Stock Popped Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1. gold coins hexagons
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.
Charts tracking Fiverr's sales growth.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold
A low angle view of a person snowboarding mid air
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks With Up to 206% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services