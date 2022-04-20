Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Things About Zoom Video Communications That Smart Investors Know

By Parkev Tatevosian - Apr 20, 2022 at 8:05AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Zoom uses its strong cash balance to invest in growth and buy back its stock.

Zoom Video Communications ( ZM 5.14% ) has undoubtedly attracted the attention of some smart investors over the years. The company was already growing fast before the coronavirus outbreak, but the pandemic put fuel on the fire. 

The savvy investors that follow Zoom know these three things about the business: It is a colossal pandemic winner, revenue growth is decelerating, and it earns solid profits and cash flow. Let's look closer at each aspect in more detail.  

A person on a video call on a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. A huge pandemic winner 

It's no surprise that Zoom would be a massive winner during the pandemic. The video-calling software is used to connect people through the internet. When businesses and schools were forced to send workers and students home for remote working and learning, Zoom was an excellent option. Zoom's revenue soared from $623 million in its fiscal year ending in January 2020 to $4.1 billion in the year ending in January 2022.

In addition to revenue growth, the company added new customers at a blistering pace. As of January, the company boasts 2,725 customers that generate over $100,000 in revenue for Zoom annually. That was up from 1,644 at the same time the year before. That's impressive considering many businesses started calling employees back to the office.

2. Decelerating revenue growth 

Zoom's explosive revenue growth is decelerating due to economic reopening. In its fiscal year that recently ended in January, revenue growth slowed to 54.6% from 325.8% in the year prior. Of course, a slowdown is to be expected. The world was not going to continue working and learning from home indefinitely. The question that remains is how long and how steep the headwinds from reopening will be for Zoom.

Management has told investors it expects revenue to increase by just 11% in its current fiscal year, 2023. The company has shied away from giving longer-term guidance given the uncertainty around how economies will evolve after the pandemic.

3. Strong cash flow and profitability leading to a pristine balance sheet 

Nevertheless, the boom from the pandemic has put Zoom in an excellent position. Profitability and cash flow have soared, and the company has built a robust cash balance. Indeed, operating income went from $6 million in the fiscal year ending January 2019 to $1.1 billion in its fiscal year ending January 2022. That was good enough for an operating profit margin of 25.9%.

ZM Research and Development Expense (Quarterly) Chart

Zoom Research and Development Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts.

As of Jan. 31, 2022, Zoom had $5.4 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. That was up from $4.2 billion at the same time the year before. The company is deploying the balance in a few ways; first, it announced a $1 billion stock buyback program. Second, it invests in growth initiatives, increasing research and development spending by nearly double in its most recent quarter. 

Bonus factor

ZM Price to Free Cash Flow Chart

Zoom price-to-free-cash-flow data by YCharts.

In recent months, shrewd investors are likely also aware of Zoom's dramatic stock-price crash. The sell-off has the stock at near its lowest valuation ever since becoming a public company. The bargain value presents an excellent opportunity for intelligent investors to buy this outstanding growth stock inexpensively. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Zoom Video Communications Stock Quote
Zoom Video Communications
ZM
$111.18 (5.14%) $5.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1279977836
Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy Now?
 GettyImages-1319790153
1 Green Flag for Zoom Video Communications in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
 Colleagues on Online Conference Call
2 Growth Stocks that Could Double in 2022
 GettyImages-1293927641
Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday
 GettyImages-1300236859
Why Zoom Video Communications, Datadog, and MongoDB Each Fell on Wednesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1. gold coins hexagons
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.
A low angle view of a person snowboarding mid air
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
Charts tracking Fiverr's sales growth.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold
arrow made of dollars going up
2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services