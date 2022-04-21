Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

By Jake Lerch - Apr 21, 2022 at 7:10AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This former high-flyer has lost 35% since the start of the year. Is now the right time to buy?

The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD -3.00% ). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600.

That said, 2022 has been a dud. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector. Nevertheless, there are still reasons to remain optimistic about AMD's prospects. Here are two reasons to buy now and one reason to steer clear. 

An engineer works with semiconductors and microchips.

Image source: Getty Images.

Margins are growing

Operating margin is a key piece of financial data to review when considering a stock investment because it tells you how efficient a company is at turning sales into profits. 

Chart showing AMD's operating margin rising since 2018, and its price dropping since 2021.

AMD data by YCharts

As you can see from the chart above, AMD's operating margins have been climbing steadily over the last five years -- along with its stock price. Because of increasing demand for AMD's graphics processing units (GPUs), operating margins over the previous 12 months have grown and now stand at 22.2%. GPUs are found in everything from mobile phones to gaming consoles and help render computer graphics and high-quality images at blazing speeds. As demand for AMD's products has surged, the company has been able to raise prices, leading to wider margins.

AMD is investing in innovation

As revenues and operating margins have increased, AMD has reinvested in its future. The company has boosted its annual research and development (R&D) expenses to $2.9 billion. At first blush, this might seem like an over-investment. After all, R&D expenses were less than $2.0 billion as recently as 2020.

However, context is key. When viewed as a percentage of revenues, a different picture emerges. R&D expenses are only 17.3% of 2021 revenues, down from 22.8% in 2020.

Chart showing AMD's R&D expenses rising, and R&D to revenue falling, since 2018.

AMD Research and Development Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

Innovation is critical in a competitive market, such as the one for microprocessors. AMD's solid financial standing today has led to rising investment in research and development and should pay off in future years.

One reason to hesitate: An oversupply of chips?

AMD is a well-run company. However, the semiconductor sector has long been considered a cyclical industry, with periods of booming demand followed by stretches of excess supply. Some argue that's changing and that the economy is now so reliant on semiconductors that demand is unlikely to taper off, but I'm skeptical. Some Wall Street analysts think equilibrium might arrive in the chip market as soon as 2023, followed quickly after that by a surplus. Such conditions would pressure AMD to cut prices and reduce their margins. 

However, if you're an investor willing to stomach what could be a volatile few years, AMD still looks attractive. Its margins are solid, and its investment in research and development should pay off in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMD
$94.02 (-3.00%) $-2.91

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of BUY or Pass Template - 2022-04-19T111409.172
AMD and Intel Have Heavy Competition This Year
 Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of BUY or Pass Template - 2022-04-16T121017.490
I Can't Believe the Semiconductor Market Grew This Much
 man-smartphone-chart-thinking
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
 GettyImages-157427629
Why AMD Is Falling Today
 Burning semiconductor CPU
Why AMD Shares Fell 11% Last Month

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A table outlining Zoom's guidance for Q1 and the current fiscal year.
1 Growth Stock Down 82% to Buy Right Now
Buy Low Sell High Stock Market Chart Investing Retirement Getty
Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock
bull market stocks getty
3 Growth Stocks That Could 3x or More in 2022
Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of BUY or Pass Template - 2022-04-19T174224.090
I'm Not a Fan of This Change Netflix Made

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services