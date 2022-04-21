Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

By Anthony Di Pizio - Apr 21, 2022 at 7:05AM

Key Points

  • Upstart has nearly doubled its revenue every year since 2017.
  • Bill.com is chasing a global market opportunity that could be $125 trillion in size.
  • Together, these stocks could supercharge your portfolio over the next decade.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

If there's one lesson to be learned from the recent volatility in the stock market, it's the importance of focusing on the long term. While the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index is down about 13.9% so far in 2022, it's still holding on to a gain of 423% over the last decade.

In fact, the steep declines in many individual stocks could be an opportunity to buy into long-term growth stories at a discount for the decade ahead. Upstart Holdings ( UPST -8.99% ) and Bill.com Holdings ( BILL -5.40% ) are two fintechs with unique business models and soaring growth rates, making them prime candidates.

Over the next 10 years, both stocks have the potential to deliver fivefold returns, especially if you buy them now while their stock is selling at a steep discount to levels reached in late 2021.

A smiling person sitting in a car, holding a hand out the window to take keys from another person.

Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Upstart

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a next-generation technology that promises to replace manual human input in many complex tasks. In this case, Upstart has developed an AI algorithm to assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and it uses that information to originate loans for its banking partners. 

Banks pay Upstart a fee for the service, and it's proving to be a far more effective tool than the decades-old FICO credit scoring system from Fair Isaac. While FICO takes into account a handful of metrics when assessing borrowers, Upstart can measure 1,600 data points and deliver a decision instantly 70% of the time. It would likely take a human assessor days or even weeks to arrive at the same result, so Upstart offers a better experience for both the customer and the lender. 

The company got its start by originating unsecured personal loans, which is a $96 billion annual market. But it recently expanded into auto loan originations, which is about seven times that size. The Upstart Auto Retail sales and origination platform now serves over 410 car dealerships across the U.S., and it's growing rapidly

Upstart would have to increase its revenue by 18% each year to turn a $200,000 investment into $1 million by 2032, assuming its price-to-sales multiple remains constant. 

Metric 2017 2021 CAGR

Revenue

$57 million

$849 million

96%

Earnings (loss) per share

($0.56)

$2.37

N/A

Data: Upstart Holdings. CAGR = compound annual growth rate.

Upstart is crushing the 18% growth mark, nearly doubling its revenue every year since 2017. On top of that, it's now a profitable company, making it far more attractive as an investment than most tech companies.

In its 2021 presentation, Upstart highlighted new potential markets like small-business lending and mortgages, which could send its annual opportunity into the trillions of dollars. Put simply, the company's best growth might still be ahead, and with its stock down 79.8% from its all-time high, it's a great time to add it to your portfolio.

The owner of a florist business opening up the store in the morning.

Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Bill.com

Business owners are spotlighted when it comes to software services that make monotonous administrative tasks less burdensome. Bill.com has grown to become a leading provider, thanks to its flagship accounts-payable platform helping to reduce messy paper trails. Its digital inbox technology centralizes incoming invoices so they don't get lost in the shuffle of everyday operations. 

Bill.com allows business owners to pay those invoices with one click, and it also integrates with top accounting software so those transactions get logged into the books automatically. In 2021, the company acquired two other businesses to aid its expansion into new verticals. It now owns Invoice2go, which helps manage accounts receivable, and Divvy, a budgeting and expense management software.

Now, Bill.com is a go-to provider for all things related to business payments, and it serves 373,500 customers. 

Metric Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2022 (Guidance) CAGR

Revenue

$64 million

$600 million

74%

Data: Bill.com. Fiscal years end June 30. 

In the last few years, Bill.com's revenue growth has far exceeded the 18% it needs for its stock to grow fivefold over the next decade, assuming its stock valuation metrics remain where they are today. But there's even a possibility growth could accelerate.

The company has processed $181 billion in payment volume over the last 12 months, but it places its domestic opportunity at $25 trillion annually -- and a whopping $125 trillion globally. That leaves a significant runway, and since Bill.com has bolted-on two key acquisitions, it has a wider path to greater market share.

The company also operates in a pool of 70 million global business customers. Keep in mind that it hasn't even cracked its first million yet, so there's significant room for expansion.

Bill.com should kick into high gear over the next few years as it fine-tunes its new multifaceted business model. And since its stock has dipped 43.5% from its all-time high amid the tech sell-off, now might be the time to get involved.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Upstart Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Upstart Holdings, Inc.
UPST
$79.63 (-8.99%) $-7.87
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Bill.com Holdings, Inc.
BILL
$195.66 (-5.40%) $-11.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic downward 5
Shares of Upstart Fell Today
 GettyImages-675179642
Why Upstart Holdings Fell 12.6% This Week
 Checking Their Phone
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term
 Generic downward 8
Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today
 GettyImages-1157237489
Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
473%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A table outlining Zoom's guidance for Q1 and the current fiscal year.
1 Growth Stock Down 82% to Buy Right Now
Buy Low Sell High Stock Market Chart Investing Retirement Getty
Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock
bull market stocks getty
3 Growth Stocks That Could 3x or More in 2022
Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy of BUY or Pass Template - 2022-04-19T174224.090
I'm Not a Fan of This Change Netflix Made

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services