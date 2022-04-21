Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The World's Most Valuable Companies From 2000 to 2022

By Anders Bylund - Apr 21, 2022 at 8:43AM

Key Points

  • General Electric and Exxon Mobil were once the biggest businesses on the planet.
  • Today, their dominating greatness is just a fading memory.
  • The new rulers will also be replaced someday.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The largest stocks in today's market have come a long way from their modest market caps at the turn of the millennium. The big names of old are fading fast.

Do you remember when General Electric ( GE -0.54% ) was the largest company in the world? It really wasn't terribly long ago. The industrial giant wrested the market-cap crown away from software titan Microsoft ( MSFT 0.37% ) when the dot-com bubble popped.

GE held on to the title with an iron fist for nearly two years:

GE Market Cap Chart

GE Market Cap data by YCharts.

Exxon takes over

By the summer of 2002, Microsoft had recuperated while oil producer ExxonMobil ( XOM 0.23% ) rose through the ranks. The top spot shifted between these three companies over the next four years, and then Exxon controlled the crown between 2006 and 2011:

GE Market Cap Chart

GE Market Cap data by YCharts.

The iPhone era

At this point, Apple ( AAPL -0.10% ) had turned its iPhone and iPad product lines into a world-class cash machine. Apart from a brief skirmish with Exxon in 2013, Cupertino monopolized the market cap throne for seven years:

GE Market Cap Chart

GE Market Cap data by YCharts.

What's new?

And now we're in the modern era. Apple is still the monarch of the market cap, but the title always seems to be within reach of Microsoft and e-commerce veteran Amazon. Online services expert and Google parent Alphabet has also joined the fray every now and then, but never quite managed to reach the top spot:

GE Market Cap Chart

GE Market Cap data by YCharts.

What have we learned from these charts?

In two decades and change, we've seen the business world shift away from oil producers and industrial-engineering companies while software, online services, and consumer electronics soared higher and higher. Amazon and Apple were mere minnows at the start of this adventure, with respective market caps of $27 billion and $17 billion at the turn of the millennium.

Over the same period, the early leaders have fallen out of sight. These days, General Electric and ExxonMobil are so far behind that they don't even belong in this conversation anymore. (The bigger they are, the harder they fall.)

Come back in another couple of decades, and the list of the market's largest market caps will probably look very different once more. Not even Apple and Microsoft are immune to market shifts and new challengers in the long run. The biggest winners in this millennium weren't the largest blue chip companies at the start of the race, but the smaller and hungrier upstarts that were still piecing together their long-term business plans:

AAPL Total Return Price Chart

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts.

Chances are, tomorrow's titans of industry are nursing market caps of only $10 billion or $20 billion today, spring-loaded to deliver Apple-style shareholder returns for the long haul. Finding these future winners before they go ballistic is both an art and a science.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

General Electric Company Stock Quote
General Electric Company
GE
$91.40 (-0.54%) $0.50
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$167.23 (-0.10%) $0.17
Microsoft Corporation Stock Quote
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
$286.36 (0.37%) $1.06
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
$87.96 (0.23%) $0.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

cover_MF
The GE Breakup: Why It's Time to Pay Attention
 When_Will_We_Have_Widespread_Autonomous_Vehicles
When Will We Have Widespread Autonomous Vehicles?
 GettyImages-1027397370
3 Stocks Robinhood Investors Love
 Change Ahead Road Sign_GettyImages-1132549892
Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. General Electric
 GettyImages-1144557228
Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. General Electric

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
416%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A table outlining Zoom's guidance for Q1 and the current fiscal year.
1 Growth Stock Down 82% to Buy Right Now
Buy Low Sell High Stock Market Chart Investing Retirement Getty
Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock
bull market stocks getty
3 Growth Stocks That Could 3x or More in 2022
Crypto Trading on Tablet
Can Solana Reach $1,000?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services