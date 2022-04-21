Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

By Neha Chamaria - Apr 21, 2022 at 2:38PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Elon Musk seems to be serious about lithium mining.

What happened

Shares of Lithium Americas ( LAC -12.18% ) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. That, however, isn't the real reason Lithium Americas stock tanked today. Tesla ( TSLA 4.58% ) is.

So what

Tesla reported stellar numbers for its first quarter, with its deliveries surging 68% year over year. That reflects how strong demand is for electric vehicles (EVs), and that's great news for lithium mining companies as they supply a key raw material for EV batteries

The good news, though, ends there.

A person charging an electric car.

Image source: Getty Images.

For quite some time now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has toyed with the idea of integrating vertically by venturing into lithium mining. The idea came up yet again at Tesla's earnings conference call, held on Wednesday after market close.

In response to an analyst's question about Tesla's plans to secure raw materials to manufacture EVs at scale, Musk stated Tesla will take action on what it believes are the "most limiting factors" to a sustainable energy future. He singled out lithium mining and refining as one such limiting factor, emphasizing how lithium is the single biggest item adding to costs right now.

Musk said Tesla is looking at raw materials like lithium as well as nickel and iron phosphate that go into lithium-ion battery cells and trying to figure out ways to "accelerate the total amount of raw materials needed to transition the world to sustainability."

And Musk said he'll have "some exciting announcements" to make on this front in the coming months.

Now what

What's been speculation until now could soon be reality, going by Musk's latest words. Whether and when Tesla gets into lithium mining or refining and processing is anyone's guess. But should it do so, Tesla will become a threat to existing lithium miners, especially ones like Lithium Americas that are only just getting started.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lithium Americas Corp. Stock Quote
Lithium Americas Corp.
LAC
$27.83 (-12.18%) $-3.86
Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$1,021.92 (4.58%) $44.72

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Lithium salt evaporation ponds.
Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed 10% Today
 Chalkboard drawing of stock chart arrow going up being erased and pointing back down.
Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%
 Arrow angles up on a green stock chart.
Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%
 Lithium salt evaporation ponds.
Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 7% Today
 2022 with an arrow on a green road sign against a blue sky.
Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 10% Tuesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
415%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Tanker truck labeled Hydrogen drives along a road under a blue sky with clouds.
Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday
A table outlining Zoom's guidance for Q1 and the current fiscal year.
1 Growth Stock Down 82% to Buy Right Now
long term investing 2
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
Beyond Stock Splits: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services