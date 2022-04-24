Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Forget ExxonMobil: These Are the Energy Stocks of the Future

By Matthew DiLallo, Neha Chamaria, and Reuben Gregg Brewer - Apr 24, 2022 at 8:04AM

Key Points

  • Shell is using its core oil and natural gas business to build a new one that will ensure its long-term survival.
  • Brookfield Renewable is becoming a clean energy supermajor.
  • NextEra Energy is making inroads into clean energy like no other energy stock.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These companies are focusing on the future of the energy market.

ExxonMobil ( XOM -2.18% ) has dominated the energy landscape over the years. It was in the elite class of energy supermajors because of its global scale, integrated operations, and balance sheet strength. However, with the global economy pivoting toward lower carbon energy sources, Exxon faces significant future uncertainty. 

Because of that, investors should forget about Exxon and turn their attention to companies that are focusing on the future of the energy market. Three future-focused energy stocks that investors won't want to miss are Shell ( SHEL -2.15% ), Brookfield Renewable ( BEPC -0.96% )( BEP -0.82% ), and NextEra Energy ( NEE -2.93% ).

A group of people surrounded by clean energy icons.

Image source: Getty Images.

Changing now while there's plenty of cash flow

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Shell): ExxonMobil is not a bad oil and natural gas company, but it is dragging its feet when it comes to the clean energy transition. That's why investors might want to take a closer look at peer Shell, which is also one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. But it is taking a far more aggressive approach to the shifting trends within the industry.

Notably, at the start of 2020, Shell cut its dividend and announced plans to trim down its oil business in favor of cleaner burning natural gas and a more aggressive push into renewables, like solar and wind, among other things. Some dividend investors might look askance at that dividend cut, but management made clear that it was resetting the business and would quickly get back to regular dividend increases. It has lived up to that promise, and the dividend, though lower, is on much firmer ground than it was before the cut.

SHEL Chart

SHEL data by YCharts

That said, the real story here is that Shell is taking the strong cash flows it is still generating in the oil and natural gas space (thanks to the rebound in energy prices) and using them to invest in its future. That future will have to include clean energy if the company wants to survive over the very long term. Although it looks like a fairly aggressive effort today, the truth is that Shell is really moving incrementally by building a new business over time. For conservative long-term investors who prefer slow and steady, that's a pretty solid plan.

The new energy supermajor

Matt DiLallo (Brookfield Renewable): Brookfield Renewable is emerging as a global clean energy supermajor. In a sense, it's replicating what made Exxon great -- worldwide scale and reach, leadership across all major categories, leading operating and development capabilities, and a top-notch balance sheet -- but focusing on clean energy. Because of that, it's becoming a must-own energy stock for the future.

Brookfield stands out for its leading platforms across all major clean energy technologies. It's one of the largest hydroelectric producers worldwide and has large-scale wind energysolar energy, and energy transition operations. Because of that, it's becoming the partner of choice for organizations seeking to decarbonize their operations. Companies are increasingly turning to Brookfield to supply them with clean energy to support their climate goals. 

The company is also leveraging its leadership to take an active role in helping companies transition to cleaner energy sources. For example, Brookfield and its partners offered to privatize Australia's AGL Energy ( AGL -1.97% ). A deal would have enabled AGL to accelerate the replacement of its thermal energy fleet with clean energy and storage assets. While AGL rejected its proposal, Brookfield and its partners see a target-rich environment for companies needing to transition. 

Brookfield believes its global clean energy strategy will create tremendous value for investors in the coming years. It sees up to 20% annual cash flow per-share growth, which should support 5% to 9% annual increases in its 3.4%-yielding dividend. With Exxon's growth potential uncertain given the energy transition, Brookfield could significantly outperform its stock in the coming years.

Driving the clean energy megatrend

Neha Chamaria (NextEra Energy): There's no denying that clean energy is the future of energy, and while I expect an oil giant like ExxonMobil that's been around for more than a century to survive, it may have to transition majorly to clean energy to thrive. So instead of ExxonMobil, consider investing in first-mover companies already making strides in the renewable energy space. That's what NextEra Energy is doing.

NextEra, in fact, is doing what Exxon did: Become an industry leader and prioritize shareholder returns along the way. So if Exxon became one of the world's largest petroleum and chemical manufacturing companies, NextEra is one of the world's largest renewable energy companies and, in fact, the largest producer of wind and solar energy.

NextEra also aspires to be the world's largest and most profitable clean energy provider. It expects to build up to 30 gigawatts of capacity between 2021 and 2024, which is almost equal to its existing clean energy capacity in operation.

And, since its inception in 2006, NextEra has grown its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. In other words, NextEra is also a solid dividend growth stock like Exxon.

NextEra just delivered strong numbers for its first quarter and reiterated its outlook of adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 6% to 8% between 2023 and 2025 off its 2022 base, driven by its solid development pipeline. With the company also expecting to grow its dividend by around 10% every year through "at least" 2024, NextEra Energy is the kind of energy stock you'd want to own now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Royal Dutch Shell plc Stock Quote
Royal Dutch Shell plc
SHEL
$55.49 (-2.15%) $-1.22
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
$85.13 (-2.18%) $-1.90
NextEra Energy, Inc. Stock Quote
NextEra Energy, Inc.
NEE
$73.95 (-2.93%) $-2.23
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Stock Quote
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
BEP
$36.32 (-0.82%) $0.30
Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc. Stock Quote
Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc.
BEPC
$37.19 (-0.96%) $0.36
AGL Energy Limited Stock Quote
AGL Energy Limited
AGL
$8.48 (-1.97%) $0.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Piggy bank soaring upward
This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better
Shiba Inu, young woman, laptop
Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
1. Gold coins hex
3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines
Financial charts 1
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services