Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

By Leo Sun - Apr 24, 2022 at 8:15AM

Key Points

  • Snap’s Q1 numbers missed estimates on the top and bottom lines.
  • However, its daily active users still surpassed its own expectations.
  • The stock looks reasonably valued, but there simply aren’t enough catalysts to spark a fresh rally.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Snapchat's parent company just posted a mixed first-quarter report.

Snap ( SNAP 1.16% ) posted its first-quarter earnings report on April 21. The social media company's revenue rose 38% year over year to $1.06 billion but narrowly missed analysts' expectations by $10 million.

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Snap's net loss widened from $286.9 million to $359.6 million. On a non-GAAP basis, it posted a net loss of $39.3 million, compared to a net profit of $2.5 million a year ago, as its non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share came in three cents below the consensus forecast. However, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stayed in the black at $64.5 million, which improved significantly from a loss of $1.7 million a year ago.

Two friends take a selfie.

Image source: Getty Images.

Those headline numbers were mixed, but Snap's shares held steady after the report. Could this beaten-down growth stock finally be worth buying again after being cut in half over the past 12 months?

Snap's growth is cooling off again

Snap's daily active users (DAUs) grew 18% year over year to 332 million in the first quarter, which ended a five-quarter streak of 20% or better growth. However, its DAUs still rose sequentially and year over year across all three of its geographic regions (North America, Europe, and Rest of World) and easily surpassed its own guidance for 328-330 million DAUs.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 17% year over year to $3.20, but that also represented a slowdown from its previous quarters.

Growth (YOY)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

DAUs

22%

23%

23%

20%

18%

ARPU

36%

76%

28%

18%

17%

Revenue

66%

116%

57%

42%

38%

Data source: Snap. YOY = Year over year.

In the second quarter, Snap expects to reach 343-345 million DAUs, which would represent 17%-18% growth from a year earlier. It expects its revenue to increase 20%-25% year over year.

However, analysts had expected Snap's revenue to rise 44% in the second quarter and grow 37% for the full year. Those estimates were likely based on Snap's investor day presentation last February, when it boldly claimed it would grow its annual revenue by about 50% for "the next several years."

Is Snap's slowdown temporary?

Snap hasn't walked back that ambitious long-term forecast yet, but three major headwinds throttled its growth over the past year.

First, Snap struggled with Apple's ( AAPL -2.78% ) iOS update in the second half of 2021. It addressed those challenges in the fourth quarter by deploying new ad-tracking services like Snap Pixel, but the update still throttled its full-year growth in ARPU and total revenue.

Second, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic disruptions adversely affected Snap's advertising business. Those aftershocks could continue to curb the market's appetite for new ad campaigns.

Lastly, Snap faces tough competition from ByteDance's TikTok. Snap didn't directly address TikTok in its latest conference call -- as Meta Platforms ( FB -2.11% ) did in February -- but it repeatedly mentioned the expansion and monetization of Spotlight, its own short video competitor to TikTok, to address those concerns. Meta's aggressive expansion of Facebook and Instagram's short video features to compete against TikTok could result in more competition.

Snap's margins could keep declining

Snap's adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.1% in the first quarter represented a big improvement from its negative margin a year earlier, but it still marked a steep decline from its margin of 25.2% in the fourth quarter.

For the second quarter, it expects to generate $0 to $50 million in adjusted EBITDA. The midpoints of its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance imply its adjusted EBITDA margin will drop to about 2.1%.

Snap attributes that ongoing contraction to its rising headcount, higher marketing costs, and the return of travel and event-related expenses, which had temporarily declined during the pandemic. Those higher operating costs are offsetting the ongoing expansion of its gross margins, which have benefited from the increased scale of its cloud infrastructure.

Is Snap's stock worth buying again?

Based on analysts' expectations, Snap's stock trades at eight times this year's sales. That seems like a low price-to-sales ratio for a company that told investors to expect 50% growth for the next few years. But as I mentioned earlier, Snap's recent slowdown indicates those estimates are too high.

But even if Snap's revenue only rises 25% to $5.15 billion this year, its stock would still be reasonably valued at nine times that estimate. Therefore, I believe Snap's downside potential is fairly limited at these levels.

Nevertheless, Snap's upside potential could still be limited by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic shocks that are curbing the market's appetite for higher-growth tech stocks. In other words, Snap's stock won't sink -- but it certainly won't swim forward anytime soon.

Investors who believe Snapchat still has staying power as a major social media platform can accumulate some shares down here, but they shouldn't expect Snap to outperform the market over the next few quarters.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Snap Inc. Stock Quote
Snap Inc.
SNAP
$29.76 (1.16%) $0.34
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$161.79 (-2.78%) $-4.63
Meta Platforms, Inc. Stock Quote
Meta Platforms, Inc.
FB
$184.11 (-2.11%) $-3.96

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-teenagers
2 Growth Stocks That I Snapped Up in April
 featured-transcript-logo
Snap Inc. (SNAP) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1194390154
3 Things About Snap That Smart Investors Know
 GettyImages-1297599517
1 Green Flag for Snap in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
 Augmented reality glasses looking at an airport with digital enhancements
1 Unstoppable Metaverse Stock With 160% Upside, According to Wall Street

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Piggy bank soaring upward
This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better
Shiba Inu, young woman, laptop
Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
1. Gold coins hex
3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines
Financial charts 1
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services