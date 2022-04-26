Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Reasons to Buy Luckin Coffee

By Will Ebiefung - Apr 26, 2022 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • Chinese stocks are under regulatory pressure. But this could be a good thing for Luckin Coffee.
  • The company's spectacular revenue growth and reasonable valuation make it a compelling investment.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This China-focused coffeeshop looks poised for recovery.

Chinese stocks have been under pressure in recent months as U.S. authorities look to tighten their reporting requirements with plans to delist those failing to comply. As a Chinese company with a track record of inaccurate reporting, Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNC.Y) is definitely in the crosshairs of this new push. But these regulatory challenges don't overshadow the stock's bull thesis. Let's dig deeper.

1. Regulation keeps management honest

Luckin Coffee was arguably the impetus for U.S. authorities to clamp down on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. Starting in 2019, the company falsified around $300 million worth of retail sales, leading to multiple lawsuits, a C-suite reshuffle, and calls for more regulation of Chinese equities.

In 2020, Congress passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), designed to open Chinese companies to more comprehensive U.S. audits.

This move directly affects Xiamen-based Luckin Coffee, which in April was added to the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC's) list of companies operating from jurisdictions where local laws prevent American authorities from conducting proper financial investigations.

The good news is that Luckin is already delisted from the NASDAQ and now trades in over-the-counter (OTC) markets with less strict reporting requirements. And instead of being a headwind, the regulatory pressure could benefit shareholders by keeping management honest. If Chinese authorities allow Luckin to meet U.S. reporting requirements, the stock could become more trustworthy to U.S. investors -- a bullish catalyst for its stock price.

2. Luckin's business is firing on all cylinders

Lack of trust might be the main thing holding Luckin's stock back, because its business is booming. According to management's fourth-quarter earnings release, net revenue soared 81% year over year to $381.7 million, driven by a pivot to franchise-operated stores, which saw their contributions jump 248% to $70.4 million.

Luckin now boasts 6,024 stores with 1,627 (27%) operating through franchise partnerships.

Coffee cup with dollar sign in the foam on the coffee and cinnamon sticks on the saucer.

Image source: Getty Images.

A franchise business model can help Luckin Coffee expand faster by bringing in motivated partners with the capital and skills to run their stores. Many of the world's largest restaurant companies, like McDonald's and Dominos Pizza, have demonstrated the viability of this strategy.

With a market cap of just $2.2 billion, Luckin Coffee's valuation looks relatively cheap for a business growing at high double digits. The stock trades for a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just 1.8, which is significantly lower than its much bigger rival Starbucks, which trades for three times sales. Regulatory uncertainty is probably a big reason for the disparity.

Risk vs. reward

Risk often correlates with reward in the stock market. And companies facing uncertainty tend to trade for a discount, giving them more potential for equity growth when these challenges are resolved. Luckin Coffee's stock looks oversold because of delisting fears. Regulatory pressure could actually help improve its valuation by making its financials more trustworthy to U.S. investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Luckin Coffee Inc. Stock Quote
Luckin Coffee Inc.
LKNC.Y
$8.32 (1.46%) $0.12
McDonald's Corporation Stock Quote
McDonald's Corporation
MCD
$252.88 (1.08%) $2.71
Starbucks Corporation Stock Quote
Starbucks Corporation
SBUX
$77.98 (0.08%) $0.06
Domino's Pizza Group plc Stock Quote
Domino's Pizza Group plc
DOM
$351.60 (0.34%) $1.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1271085883
2 Dirt-Cheap Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2022
 GettyImages-92269698
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now
 GettyImages-1271085883
2 Top Stocks Trading Under $10
 GettyImages-1215230330
Is Luckin Coffee Stock a Buy?
 GettyImages-1204015032
Is It Time to Buy Luckin Coffee?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A semiconductor inspector closely examining manufacturing equipment
3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
1. solar panel
Looking for Passive Income? Consider This Monster Dividend Aristocrat
Young Man Clothes Shopping Retail GDP Mall Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought
TeslaDeliveriesQ12022
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services