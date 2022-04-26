Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The US Dollar Is Holding Its Own As The Global Reserve Currency, For Now

By The Daily Upside - Apr 26, 2022 at 6:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Don't call it a comeback. Call it a greenback. Russia's expanding quagmire of a war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia have...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Don't call it a comeback. Call it a greenback.

Russia's expanding quagmire of a war in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions on Russia have led global skeptics of the American dollar to call for an end to its status as the world's reserve currency of choice. The greenback responded by hitting a two-year peak this week.

Green Still In on Blue Planet

For years, Chinese authorities have been pushing the narrative of the need to end the dollar's reign as the world's reserve currency -- a fact of global economic life since the 1944 Bretton Woods Agreement. To some, the massive scale of the penalties doled out to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine seemed like an opportune moment to resume talk of toppling the king of the hill.

As much of the Western world imposed sanctions against Russia, several major economies -- China, India, Brazil, and Mexico -- chose to remain neutral, requiring alternative currency arrangements when trading with the aggressor nation. Arrangements like these, the IMF warned last month, could create small currency blocs that dent the dollar's position as a global reserve currency. "We are already seeing that, with some countries renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade," IMF managing director Gita Gopinath told the Financial Times. Still, the dollar's appeal to investors is holding fast:

  • The dollar rose to 101.86 against a basket of rivals this week, a level not seen since March 2020. The Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes have been followed by higher US debt yields, suggesting markets are confident the Fed can tame inflation, and bringing foreign investors to US Treasuries.
  • Unlike the Fed, the European Central Bank has been unwinding prior pandemic-era stimulus measures at tortoise speed. The ECB must weigh fears that rate hikes would lead to a sell-off of debt from Spain, Italy, and Greece by pushing yields on more desirable German debt above those for the Mediterranean countries' bonds. That scenario would spell trouble for the euro.

"The dollar typically performs in two extremes: in a scenario of risk aversion, or in a scenario where the US is a clear outperformer," Kristen Macleod, co-head of global foreign exchange sales at Barclays, told The Wall Street Journal. "What we have seen over the past couple of months--since the Russia-Ukraine conflict kicked off--is the dollar is benefiting from a bit of both."

Not So Fast: The dollar makes up 59% of central bank holdings, already the lowest level in a quarter-century. Earlier this year, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink warned the global economy is about to fragment even more: "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades."



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
As United Ramps Up Flights to Europe, Europe's Largest Airport Says the Travel Bubble is Due to Burst
 featured-transcript-logo
Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 RBI_20220420
Talking About Death: Not Comfortable but Necessary
 featured-transcript-logo
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
396%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

TeslaDeliveriesQ12022
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Chinese flag superimposed on a stock market chart.
Why Tesla Stock Just Crashed 7%
High end computing, cloud, PC
Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Another 4% Today
semiconductors, design, chips, AI
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services