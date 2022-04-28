Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why PTC Stock Skyrocketed Higher Today

By Chris Neiger - Apr 28, 2022 at 3:50PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Strong second-quarter results and an optimistic view from management helped boost the stock.

What happened

Shares of PTC (PTC 17.45%), a software and services company, jumped today after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. PTC beat analysts' consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings. 

The tech stock was up by 17.4% as of 2:39 p.m. ET.  

So what 

PTC reported sales of $505.2 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter, which blew past Wall Street's expectation of $484.1 million for the quarter.

A man using a tablet while looking at a computer screen with stock charts..

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.39 also outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $1.14 for the quarter. 

"The strength in the second quarter was broad-based across all segments and geographic regions," CEO James Heppelmann said in a press release.

Other highlights from the quarter include the company's cash from operations increasing 17% year over year to $142 million and annual recurring revenue (ARR) rising 11% to $1.5 billion. 

Now what

Based on the company's strong second-quarter results, management raised its guidance for ARR, free cash flow, and revenue for the full year. 

The company now expects sales in the range of $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion, up from the previous range of $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Management said adjusted free cash flow for the year will be about $455 million -- up from the previous estimate of $450 million.

Additionally, the company now expects ARR to be in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion, up from management's previous guidance of $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion.

With the company's strong second-quarter results and management raising its guidance for the full year, it's not surprising PTC investors are pushing up the company's share price today. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

PTC Inc. Stock Quote
PTC Inc.
PTC
$114.66 (17.45%) $17.04

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
PTC (PTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1322304331
Here's What Investors Need to Know About PTC's Earnings Report
 featured-transcript-logo
PTC inc (PTC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
PTC inc (PTC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
PTC Inc (PTC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
372%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

cash pile
Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With
A doctor conducting a telehealth visit with a patient on a computer
Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?
A Tesla Model S
Why Tesla Stock Is Sinking Today
GettyImages-1313939390
Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services