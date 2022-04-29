Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Cryptocurrency Monero a Good Investment?

By Will Ebiefung - Apr 29, 2022 at 8:45AM

Key Points

  • Monero enables untraceable transactions, giving it a unique use case for shoppers who value anonymity.
  • But negative regulatory attention could limit the asset's growth.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This privacy-focused coin has fallen from grace. Is it worth a closer look?

By late 2016, Monero (XMR -2.43%) was the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $133 million, while Bitcoin, the largest crypto, was worth $14.4 billion.

Today Bitcoin has soared over 5,000% to $763 billion, while Monero grew a little over 3,200% to $4.2 billion in the same time frame -- falling to No. 33 on the crypto leaderboard. Despite posting decent growth over the last six years, Monero is no longer a leading cryptocurrency. Is it poised for a rebound or doomed to continue underperforming the top blockchains? Let's dig deeper.

A dollar bill with one end dissolving into pixels.

Image source: Getty Images.

What is Monero?

Launched in 2014, Monero is a blockchain network designed to maximize privacy and anonymity. Most transactions using other cryptocurrencies can be traced to a unique digital address (code that identifies a sender or receiver of a cryptocurrency), giving clues about its owner's online activity and identity. Monero solves this problem by hiding this data and other transaction details like the number of coins sent or received.

Unlike Bitcoin, where every coin has a serial number, every XMR (the native token of Monero) is fungible, which means they are completely identical and interchangeable with each other. The network also gives every transaction plausible deniability through ring signatures, an encryption technique that creates multiple decoys for actions on the network.

It also uses stealth addresses, which are one-time crypto addresses that are deleted after each transaction.

Despite using the arguably outdated proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, where miners update the blockchain by solving computational puzzles, Monero has some pretty impressive specs. The network can handle an estimated 1,000 transactions per second, compared to Bitcoin's five and Ethereum's 15. This speed makes it optimized in its use case as an anonymous way to store and transmit value online. However, unlike some newer blockchains, Monero doesn't support decentralized applications, which are self-executing programs that use smart contracts to offer services on the blockchain. 

Regulatory risk 

Privacy coins like Monero have many legitimate use cases, but their link to cybercrime is a hindrance to their mainstream adoption. According to CNBC, Monero is increasingly used for payment in ransomware attacks (to be fair, Bitcoin is also used for this). This led to it being less liquid than other cryptocurrencies because some exchanges have chosen not to support it for fear of attracting unwanted regulatory attention. 

Those fears are not unjustified. Forbes magazine reports that in September 2021, the IRS even offered to pay up to $625,000 to anyone who can help provide support (likely through hacking) on investigations involving Monero and other privacy-focused coins. 

Is Monero a buy?

On paper, Monero is an excellent cryptocurrency. It has a well-defined, unique use case, impressive technical specs, and an early-mover advantage, which should theoretically give it some advantages in terms of name recognition and adoption. But despite its perks, the asset has failed to maintain the dominant position it once held in the industry. 

Regulatory attention on privacy coins will be a long-term headwind. And while Monero deserves a spot in a diversified crypto portfolio, this challenge makes it unlikely to generate sustained market-beating growth.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Monero Stock Quote
Monero
XMR
$229.87 (-2.43%) $-5.72
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$39,105.87 (-1.59%) $-631.67
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$2,875.16 (-1.66%) $-48.61

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

privacy
Here's Why Privacy Coins Monero, Zcash, and Secret Are Soaring Today
 privacy
Why Monero Could Be an Uncertainty Hedge in the Crypto World Right Now
 monero
Why Monero Was One of the Best-Performing Cryptos This Week
 crypto32
Why Monero, Bitcoin Cash, and Stellar Lumens All Plunged Today
 anonymous man holds question marks sign
Why Serious Investors Should Take a Closer Look at Privacy Coins

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
386%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1346326217
Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them
Warren Buffett standing in between two other people.
2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
16756851854_91c8a910c8_k
Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks
cash pile
Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services