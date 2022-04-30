Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 70% to Buy Right Now

By John Ballard, Jennifer Saibil, and Parkev Tatevosian - Apr 30, 2022 at 9:00AM

Key Points

  • Under Armour is a sleeper growth stock that is priced for outperformance.
  • Roku is a top streaming company posting double-digit growth.
  • Investors have overlooked Roblox due to reopening concerns.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Market downturns are opportunities to make money.

The recent market dip has created some great buying opportunities. Solid businesses with great brands are trading at deeply discounted valuations. As Warren Buffett has proven throughout his career, buying great companies on sale can truly make you rich.

To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors recently explained why they see value in Under Armour (UA -1.66%) (UAA -1.79%), Roku (ROKU 1.39%), and Roblox (RBLX -4.55%). These stocks are each down more than 70% from their all-time highs but are poised to rebound.

A person sitting outside and holding lots of cash.

Image source: Getty Images.

Under Armour down 71%

John Ballard (Under Armour): The athletic apparel industry has been a consistent growth engine in the broader apparel industry for many years. But while leading brands like Nike and Lululemon Athletica have delivered stellar outperformance for investors, Under Armour has suffered from weak sales performance that led to poor returns for shareholders. But new leadership has turned things around in a hurry.

Under Armour has doubled down on delivering innovative products and executing on the business side of things, and the results last year speak for themselves. Revenue, gross margin, and earnings per share hit records in 2021, and there is more to come. It's clear Under Armour has found the right CEO in Patrik Frisk, who took over at the beginning of 2020. 

The athletic apparel market was valued at close to $280 billion in 2016, according to Morgan Stanley. There are tremendous long-term opportunities for a relatively small brand like Under Armour to grow for a long time with only $5.7 billion in trailing-12-month revenue. 

Investors should forget about where this stock has been and look at where the company is headed. At a price-to-earnings ratio of 20, Under Armour is a much better deal than Nike or Lululemon and could easily beat the broader market's return over the next decade.  

Chart showing drops in the PE ratios of Under Armour, Nike, and Lululemon since mid-2021, with Under Armour's drop the steepest.

UAA PE Ratio data by YCharts

Roku down 83%

Jennifer Saibil (Roku): If you bought a subscription to a streaming company or upped your viewing hours during the pandemic, you're not alone. And if you dropped a subscription or cut your views since lockdowns were lifted, you're also not alone.

These shifting trends have affected many companies, such as streaming company Roku, which has had to deal with unexpected and unusual choppiness as it tries to build its business. And many of these excellent businesses have seen their stocks tank as investors punish them for decelerating growth after posting gargantuan growth two years ago.

Roku was one of the best stocks to own when the pandemic started, but its slowdown is really not as bad as one might think from a stock price that's lost 75% of its value over one year. In the 2022 first quarter, sales increased 28% year over year. It's still posting more growth on top of last year, when it posted a 79% increase.

The numbers tell a story of a developing business. Both active accounts and streaming hours increased 14% year over year in the first quarter, and possibly even more importantly, average revenue per user increased 34%. It's getting back to losses after several quarters of profits, which is disappointing, but that's what the company had been projecting before the pandemic. So this is back to its regularly scheduled trajectory, with some new knowledge and experience.

The stock price decline may have been warranted, considering that the valuation was inflated, and it's not justified at these growth levels. At the current price, shares trade at a fairly modest price-to-sales ratio of 4.7, a huge drop from more than 25 at its higher price. Roku still has compelling expansion opportunities, and it's posting healthy growth. At this price, investors should strongly consider adding shares to their portfolios.

Roblox down 78%

Parkev Tatevosian (Roblox): Roblox is a turbocharged growth stock that is down substantially off its highs. The metaverse pioneer, which is popular with young children, thrived at the pandemic's onset when millions of kids were learning remotely and extracurricular activities were canceled. Parents who wanted their kids to stay in touch with friends were encouraged by their ability to do so in Roblox's virtual environments. 

As a result, customer acquisition and engagement surged for Roblox. It went from 19.1 million daily active users in fourth-quarter 2019 to 55.1 million in February of this year. The platform is free to join and use.

Roblox makes money by selling an in-game currency called Robux. In that regard, it has sold enough to boost revenue from $325 million in 2018 to $1.9 billion in 2021. The rise in revenue helped increase free cash flow, which totaled $14.5 million in all of 2019. In the eight quarters that followed, Roblox generated $969 million in free cash flow. Such has been the magnitude of the benefit from the pandemic.

Of course, Roblox is facing headwinds in the near term as economies reopen, students go back to school, and after-school activities are restarted. That said, the stock has arguably already paid the price for those challenges, falling 78% from its high.

Chart showing falls in the percent off all-time high for Under Armour, Roku, and Roblox since late 2021.

UAA Percent Off All-Time High data by YCharts

Investors can now buy Roblox stock at a price to free cash flow of 28, the lowest in its brief history as a public company. For those reasons, Roblox is a beaten-down supercharged growth stock investors can buy now.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Under Armour, Inc. Stock Quote
Under Armour, Inc.
UAA
$15.36 (-1.79%) $0.28
Under Armour, Inc. Stock Quote
Under Armour, Inc.
UA
$14.19 (-1.66%) $0.24
Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
MS
$80.59 (-3.37%) $-2.81
NIKE, Inc. Stock Quote
NIKE, Inc.
NKE
$124.70 (-1.85%) $-2.35
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Stock Quote
Lululemon Athletica Inc.
LULU
$354.63 (-2.15%) $-7.80
Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$92.90 (1.39%) $1.27
Roblox Corporation Stock Quote
Roblox Corporation
RBLX
$30.65 (-4.55%) $-1.46

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

man running sports apparel
Why Under Armour Stock Is Setting Up for a Bull Run
 featured-transcript-logo
Under Armour (A Shares) (UAA) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Under Armour (A Shares) (UAA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 UA - Training Gear - Under Amour
Why Under Armour Stock Soared Today
 cover_MF
Earnings: When a Big Brand Isn't Enough

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Woman Talk Smartphone City Wireless 5G 4G Data Voicemail Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A dollar bill and a chart line going down.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?
dividends 2
The 3 Best ETFs for Dividends
Thinking
2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 63% and 80% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services