Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

If You Invested $100 in Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By Neil Patel - Apr 30, 2022 at 9:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Although future returns aren't likely to resemble the past, this popular cryptocurrency still has brighter days ahead.

As the top cryptocurrency out there, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), unsurprisingly, receives a lot of the attention from the media and Wall Street. The global peer-to-peer internet currency, however, has lagged its smaller rival in recent years when it comes to financial returns. 

Despite being down 22% this year (as of April 28), a $100 investment in Ethereum (ETH -1.61%) five years ago would be worth a whopping $4,000 today. Let's take a closer look at the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency, which carries a market cap of $358 billion as of this writing. 

Ethereum's characteristics 

What makes Ethereum unique is its programmable blockchain that allows for the development of smart contracts. While Bitcoin is simply a decentralized payments network, Ethereum can be viewed as the world's computing platform. This means that two unrelated parties can conduct a transaction in a range of different functions without the use of expensive middlemen. 

Ethereum currently operates with a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners must use massive amounts of computational power in order to solve complex math puzzles to earn the right to validate new transactions on the blockchain. But the same issues that have plagued Bitcoin, namely around speed and scalability, have also hurt Ethereum. The network can only process 13 transactions per second (TPS). And the average cost per transaction is a little over $13. 

For Ethereum to continue disrupting the status quo and for it to keep rising in value, slow transaction times and high costs just won't cut it. Luckily, a planned upgrade is in place (discussed below). 

As the crypto industry hopes to make the transition from being viewed purely as a speculative arena to one of growing real-world use cases, Ethereum is sure to be at the forefront of this push thanks to its powerful first-mover advantage. 

buying an NFT with ether.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ethereum's future shows promise 

Ethereum's smart-contract functionality has spawned the introduction of decentralized applications (dApps), such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). As things stand today, Ethereum has 2,960 different dApps on its platform in a broad array of categories like gaming, social media, identity, and insurance. 

It's not surprising that Ethereum has become a top choice for these crypto use cases. That's because it has a deep developer network, a key ingredient for the progress of any blockchain project. According to Electric Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, Ethereum had more than 4,000 active developers working on it in the month of December 2021. That's far more than any other cryptocurrency out there, a situation that obviously bodes well for the future of Ethereum. 

But as these dApps become more popular, Ethereum's network just doesn't have the capacity to handle higher demand. That's why the founding team is working on an upgrade called The Merge (formerly known as Ethereum 2.0). This update will transition the blockchain from PoW to a proof-of-stake system, which promises to be faster, cheaper, and more energy-efficient. The Merge should be complete sometime in 2023, barring any development setbacks and roadblocks, which are all too frequent in the crypto world. 

Although Ethereum has clearly been one of the single best assets anyone could have owned in recent years, its outlook continues to be positive thanks to the potential for cryptocurrency use cases to gain in popularity over time. As a result, I think a small allocation (1% to 2%) to ETH in a well-diversified and long-term focused portfolio makes complete sense. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$2,834.35 (-1.61%) $-46.36

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person Watching Market Crash
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase All Dropped on Friday
 Investor 40
1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
 GettyImages-1147352160
Got $500? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul
 person sitting at a desk looking at a laptop and thinking
2 Great Reasons to Buy Ethereum Now, and 1 Reason to Wait
 Digital Crypto Currency Floating Over Earth
Ethereum in 3 Charts: Buy or Sell?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Woman Talk Smartphone City Wireless 5G 4G Data Voicemail Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A dollar bill and a chart line going down.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?
dividends 2
The 3 Best ETFs for Dividends
Thinking
2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 63% and 80% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services