Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Diesel Tops Gas Prices By Widest Margin on Record

By The Daily Upside - May 1, 2022 at 8:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If trips to gas stations have afforded one shimmer of consolation this year, it's seeing the price of diesel creep just a bit higher than the...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

If trips to gas stations have afforded one shimmer of consolation this year, it's seeing the price of diesel creep just a bit higher than the regular gas most of us pump into our regular-sized cars. At least I'm not driving a truck, one could say with relief.

Diesel prices are outstripping consumer gas prices by record margins, and what's bad for truckers is bad for, well, just about everyone else.

Prices Rising Fast & Furiously

The logic is painfully simple. Rising diesel costs beget higher shipping costs, beget rising product costs. All those extra expenses are typically passed on to the consumer -- just check your grocery bill.

Gas prices barrelled up some 47% in the first quarter, while diesel prices careened skyward by over 60%, Barron's reports. On Friday, the average price of diesel hit $5.16, according to the fuel savings app GasBuddy, while consumer gas prices were over a full dollar cheaper. That marks the largest delta in diesel-gas prices as far back as 2005, according to auto club AAA, narrowly beating the record 98-cent gap from November 2008. But don't blame (just) Vladimir Putin. The troubling trend began well before the war in Ukraine, and may last longer, too:

  • Diesel refining capacity has shrunk in both the US and Europe due to pandemic closures and permanent shutdowns of refinery plants, while the rise in trucking volume during the pandemic (think of all the deliveries) has only increased demand for diesel.
  • What's more, demand for diesel tends to be less elastic than that for gasoline, energy economist Philip Verleger said in a report cited by supply chain trade publication Freight Waves. While rising prices at the pump may move some commuters to opt for the train or for work-from-home, demand for diesel doesn't decrease in line with rising prices.

Farm to Wallet: While trucks account for roughly 70% of diesel consumption in the US, according to trucking association ATA, diesel fuel is also what powers most farming equipment. The US agricultural sector is due to have its largest corn and soy planting season since 2017, reports Bloomberg. Consumers can expect to feel the double-whammy of rising production and shipping costs.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Berkshire Poured $51 Billion Into Stocks in the First Three Months of 2022
 featured-daily-upside-image
Amazon Faces Its Second New York Union Vote Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
NatWest Group plc (NWG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Older Hispanic couple looking at laptop
3 Simple Ways to Make Over $50,000 in Passive Income
A magnifying glass over a dollar sign.
3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May
A chart showing Docebo's revenue growth.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Oil Natural Gas Liquid Pipeline Storage Engineer Midstream Crude Getty
Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services