Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Spirit Rejects JetBlue Takeover Bid to Side With Frontier

By The Daily Upside - May 2, 2022 at 7:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Going once, going twice, sold! To... the lower bidder? It's not often that an auction ends with the highest bidder going home empty-handed, but...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Going once, going twice, sold! To... the lower bidder? It's not often that an auction ends with the highest bidder going home empty-handed, but that's pretty much what just happened in the airline industry.

On Monday, ultra-budget Spirit Airlines bid bon voyage to over half a billion dollars when it rejected JetBlue's takeover bid in favor of Frontier Airlines' more frugal offer. Like passengers on its own cramped, perk-free flights, Spirit asked itself: Do I deserve better than this? and answered with a resounding no.

Spirit in the Sky

So what gives? First, let's set some tray-table stakes. In early February, Frontier agreed to buy Spirit in a $2.9 billion cash-lock-stock-and-fuselage deal (to be clear, only the cash and the stock were specified by the lawyers). In early April, JetBlue did Frontier one better with a $3.6 billion offer, prompting Spirit's board to review both options. Acquiring Spirit would have allowed either bidder to put together one of the largest airlines in the nation, creating a true low-cost competitor to Southwest, American, Delta, and United.

Spirit's review process ended Monday when it picked Frontier, with its board citing the higher regulatory risks associated with joining up with JetBlue:

  • Likely looming largest on Spirit's heads-up display is JetBlue's controversial "Northeast Alliance" with American Airlines. Struck last December, the agreement sees the two companies teaming up to augment service in and out of New York City and Boston. The Justice Department is currently suing to block the sweetheart deal.
  • "We struggle to understand how JetBlue can believe DOJ, or a court, will be persuaded that JetBlue should be allowed to form an anticompetitive alliance that aligns its interests with a legacy carrier and then undertake an acquisition that will eliminate the largest [ultra low-cost] carrier," Spirit's leadership wrote in a letter to JetBlue's CEO.

Economy-Class Empire: So just how big will the Spirit-Frontier fleet be? Together, the airlines would fly over 280 jets and would be the fifth-largest US airline in terms of seats. Although forging ahead of Skywest by some 20 million, according to data from Cirium's Diio Mi, it would still be some 20 million shy of fourth-place United. Executives claim the tie-up of the low-cost airlines will lead to more price competition with the big four, particularly at underserved airports, and express the humble hope that this will help earn landing clearance from the DOJ.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
The EU Accuses Apple of Abusing Its Mobile Payments Power
 featured-daily-upside-image
I Bonds are Set to Pay 9.6% In Annual Interest Through October
 featured-transcript-logo
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett
Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices
Older Hispanic couple looking at laptop
3 Simple Ways to Make Over $50,000 in Passive Income
Person Using Calculator
Claiming Social Security at 67? You May Need to Rethink That
Vaccine being given to young woman by female doctor
Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services