Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why ApeCoin Is Volatile Today

By Bram Berkowitz - May 2, 2022 at 11:22AM

Key Points

  • The movement could be due to the token being used in a digital land sale on the metaverse.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The price of the new cryptocurrency has been up and down over the last week.

What happened

Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency ApeCoin (APE -4.36%) has been extremely volatile, at one point rising nearly 16% but now trading more than 11% down as of 10:28 p.m. ET today.

It has also been an incredibly volatile week, with ApeCoin, which currently trades at $15.38, having risen to $26.81 last Thursday. The volatility seems to be related to a metaverse land sale the token was involved in.

So what

ApeCoin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that dropped in March and has ties to the popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection called the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which is a series of NFTs depicting different apes with different wardrobes and facial expressions. These NFTs are quite popular and have been purchased for large sums of money by a number of celebrities and high net worth individuals. 

Magnifying glass over line on chart moving up and down.

Image source: Getty Images.

Recently, Yuga Labs, the company that created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and has been allocated 16% of ApeCoin's tokens, which are initially locked, launched a virtual land sale in the metaverse. The sale, which used ApeCoin for the transactions, went very well and Yuga Labs raised $561 million.

However, it looks like the dip in ApeCoin could have something to do with the fact that instead of being sold through a Dutch auction in which price is determined by demand, the digital land was sold for a fixed price of 305 ApeCoin.

Now what

As is often the case with cryptocurrencies, it's hard to say whether the price of ApeCoin declined as a result of the land sale in the metaverse, or if investors were taking a breather after a huge rise last week.

ApeCoin is intriguing because of the community around it, but doesn't appear to have any real unique technical advantage or big real-world use case. I would invest with caution and expect the intense volatility to continue.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

ApeCoin Stock Quote
ApeCoin
APE
$15.17 (-4.36%) $0.69

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A chimpanzee covering its eyes.
Why ApeCoin Is Crashing Today
 NFT Golden Token
Why ApeCoin Fell 34% In Just Hours Ahead of Saturday's Otherside Mint
 BAYC_Exterior2
Why ApeCoin Was Trouncing Other Cryptos on Thursday
 Shiba Inu Dogecoin
Is ApeCoin the Next Shiba Inu?
 Generic upward direction
Why ApeCoin Is Surging Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
366%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Older Hispanic couple looking at laptop
3 Simple Ways to Make Over $50,000 in Passive Income
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
99% of Older Americans Lack Social Security Knowledge. Here Are 3 Important Things You Need to Know.
Person Using Calculator
Claiming Social Security at 67? You May Need to Rethink That
A magnifying glass over a dollar sign.
3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services